‘Morning Joe’: Biden Had Cancer While He Was President, Doctor Says

Former President Joe Biden was suffering from prostate cancer for “more than several years” while he was in the White House, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a renowned oncologist, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday.

The doctor’s comment comes a day after Biden’s office said the ex-president was recently diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. Dr. Emanuel —who was appointed to Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board soon after he won the 2020 election — said Biden had cancer while he was in office.

“This is not speculation — If you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then he most certainly, you are saying, had it while he was president of the United States,” co-host Joe Scarborough said to Dr. Emanuel.

“Oh yeah. He did not develop it in the last, 100-200 days. He had it while he was president,” Dr. Emanuel responded, noting that it’s possible that Biden opted not to be screened for a specific test that would have detected prostate cancer. “He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021.”

The doctor added: “I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that.”

Biden’s prostate cancer announcement was made just a few days before CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson are set to release a book that looks Biden’s physical and mental decline while he was president.

One revelation from the book, titled “Original Sin,” that has grabbed headlines was that Biden’s aides were considering if he would need a wheelchair if he was reelected in 2024. Tapper said last week there was “not enough” media coverage of Joe Biden’s health decline during his presidency, including from himself.