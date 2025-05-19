Trump Calls for ‘Major Investigation’ Into Kamala Endorsements From Springsteen, Beyoncé After The Boss Bashes President

Days after Bruce Springsteen slammed Donald Trump at a European concert, the president now says he’s calling for a “major investigation” into the Boss and other celebrities’ endorsements of Kamala Harris, claiming without evidence that the Democratic nominee paid for their support.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said:

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO??? I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter. Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment. In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT’S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic ‘entertainers,’ this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

Trump followed up the post by repeating the unfounded claim that Beyoncé was paid $11 million to appear onstage in Houston to endorse Harris, a claim that was refuted by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles.

“The lie is that Beyonce was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris,” Tina wrote in November. “When In Fact: Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’s Rally in Houston.”

A similar rumor circulated about Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Harris owing to the fact that Winfrey’s Harpo Productions was paid for its services airing a fireside chat between Winfrey and Harris. As is required by campaign finance rules, the Harris campaign had to pay for the cost of the production.

So why is Trump railing against endorsements for his opponent whom he beat seven months ago?

It likely has something to do with what Springsteen said at a European concert venue last week, where the singer-songwriter opened his set by saying there was “weird, strange, and dangerous s–t going on” back in America.

Springsteen continued: “The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock and roll in dangerous times. In my home – the America I love, the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years – is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”