A new version of Stephen King’s “Christine” is coming to the screen and in development with Bryan Fuller set to direct the film at Sony Pictures and for Blumhouse Productions.

“Christine” was first adapted into a cult horror film by horror master John Carpenter in 1983 about a teen who buys a classic 1958 Plymouth Fury and fixes it up, only to discover that it seems to have a mind of its own , a jealous, possessive personality toward its new owner and a vindictive, murderous past.

Fuller, who is a writer on “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Pushing Daisies,” “American Gods,” “Hannibal” and more, is both writing and directing the new take on “Christine.” Jason Blum is producing for Blumhouse, and Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban are also producing.

Peter Kang is overseeing for Sony Pictures.

King’s “Christine” was published in 1983 with the film by “Halloween” director Carpenter coming out the same year. It starred John Stockwell, Keith Gordon and Alexandra Paul and made $21 million at the U.S. box office, but it’s now become a cult classic.

Fuller is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Deadline first reported the news.