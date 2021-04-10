Directors Guild Awards List of Winners – Updating Live

The Directors Guild of America is presenting its 73rd annual awards on Saturday. TheWrap will update the winners as they are announced.

In the first award of the night, Susanna Fogel won the award for comedy-series directing for “The Flight Attendant.”

For the first time ever, the DGA nominated two women in the feature-film category. Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) are the ninth and 10th women ever nominated for the award, with Kathryn Bigelow being the only woman to be nominated twice and the only one to win, which she did for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010.

The Directors Guild Award for feature film is one of the most reliable Oscar predictors, with the winner going on to win the Best Director Oscar 64 times in 72 years. Still, the disagreements between Oscar and DGA voters have happened more often since 2000 than they did in previous years: After differing only four times in the DGA’s first 52 years, the groups have diverged four more times in the last 20 years. One of those occurred last year, when Sam Mendes won the Directors Guild Award for “1917” while Bong Joon Ho took the Oscar for “Parasite.”

The DGA’s record at predicting the Oscar Best Picture winner is also strong, with the film that wins with the guild also taking the top Oscar more than 75% of the time. But over the past decade, as Oscar splits between the director and picture categories have become more common, the DGA has predicted the Oscar best-pic winner five times and failed to do so the other five.

A number of lifetime achievement and service awards were also handed out at the show. Paris Barclay received the Life Membership Award, Betty Thomas the Robert B. Alrich Service Award, Brian E. Frankish the Frank Capra Achievement Award and Joyce Thomas the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award.

Here is the list of DGA nominees. Winners are indicated with *WINNER.

FEATURE FILM

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Fernando Frías de la Parra, “I’m No Longer Here”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Darius Marder, “Sound of Metal”

Florian Zeller, “The Father”

DOCUMENTARY

Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw, “The Truffle Hunters”

Pippa Erhlich & James Reed, “My Octopus Teacher”

David France, “Welcome to Chechnya”

Amanda McBaine & Jesse Moss, “Boys State”

Benjamin Ree, “The Painter and the Thief”

DRAMATIC SERIES

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”: “Wartime”

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”

Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul”: “Bagman”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”: “Prisoners of War”

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton”: “Diamond of the First Water”

COMEDY SERIES

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso”: “Biscuits”

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”: “The Hope that Kills You”

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant”: “In Case of Emergency” *WINNER

Erin O’Malley, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”: “The Surprise Party”

Jeff Schaffer, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”: “The Spite Store”

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Susanne Bier, “The Undoing”

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere”: “Find a Way”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time With Bill Maher”: Episode 1835

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: “#1025 Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”: “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters”

David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”: “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & ‘A Promised Land'”

Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”: “Trump & Election Results”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Stacey Angeles, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with Desi Lydic”

Marielle Heller, “What the Constitution Means to Me”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

Spike Lee, “American Utopia”

Thomas Schlamme, “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

REALITY PROGRAMS

David Charles, “Eco Challenge”: “3,2,1…Go!”

Jon Favreau, “The Chef Show”: “Tartine”

Ken Fuchs, “Shark Tank”: 1211

Joseph Guidry, “Full Bloom”: “Petal to the Metal”

Rich Kim, “Lego Masters”: “Mega City Block”

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Kabir Akhtar, “High School Musical: The Musical – The Series”: “Opening Night”

Larissa Bills, “On Pointe”: “Showtime!”

Dean Israelite, “The Astronauts”: “Countdown”

Richie Keen, “The Healing Powers of Dude”: “Second Step: Homeroom”

Amy Schatz, “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest”

COMMERCIALS

Steve Ayson, “The Great Chase,” Nike

Nisha Ganatra,” #wombstories,” Bodyform/Libresse

Niclas Larsson, “See the Unseen,” VW Touareg; The Parents, Volvo XC60

Melina Matsoukas, “You Love Me,” Beats by Dr. Dre

Takia Waititi, “The Letter,” Coca-Cola