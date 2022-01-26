The Directors Guild of America has announced its nominations in its television categories, with “Succession” sweeping the drama-series category by landing all five nominations for different episodes.

The last time a single series swept all the nominations in the category was 1983, when “Hill Street Blues” took every slot in a category that at the time only consisted of three nominations. No program, drama or comedy, has ever swept all five nominations in a DGA Awards series category.

In the comedy series category, “Ted Lasso” took three of the five slots, with “Hacks” and “The White Lotus” taking the remaining two.

In the category devoted for TV movies and limited series, the nominees were Barry Jenkins for “The Underground Railroad,” Barry Levinson and Danny Strong for separate episodes of “Dopesick,” Hiro Murai for “Station Eleven” and Craig Zobel for “Mare of Easttown.”

Other nominees include Bo Burnham for his special “Bo Burnham: Inside” and Kathryn Bigelow for an iPhone 13 commercial.

Netflix’s South Korean sensation “Squid Game” was not eligible for the DGA Awards.

The guild also announced its nominations for documentary directing, which were Jessica Kingdon for “Ascension,” Stanley Nelson for “Attica,” Raoul Peck for “Exterminate All the Brutes,” Questlove for “Summer of Soul” and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin for “The Rescue.

In the documentary-feature category, it’s normal for two or three of the DGA nominees to go on to receive Oscar nominations in the Best Documentary Feature category. Four of this year’s DGA doc nominees are on the 15-film Oscar shortlist in that category.

The DGA Awards will announce its feature-film nominees on Thursday, the same day on which the Producers Guild and Writers Guild will also announce their film nominations.

Here is the list of programs and nominated directors. The full list, including directorial teams, is available at www.dga.org.

Drama Series

KEVIN BRAY

Succession, “Retired Janitors of Idaho”



MARK MYLOD

Succession, “All the Bells Say”



ANDRIJ PAREKH

Succession, “What It Takes”



ROBERT PULCINI & SHARI SPRINGER BERMAN

Succession, “Lion in the Meadow”



LORENE SCAFARIA

Succession, “Too Much Birthday”

Comedy Series

LUCIA ANIELLO

Hacks, “There Is No Line”



MJ DELANEY

Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral”



ERICA DUNTON

Ted Lasso, “Rainbow”



SAM JONES

Ted Lasso, “Beard After Hours”



MIKE WHITE

The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys”



Movies for Television and Limited Series

BARRY JENKINS

The Underground Railroad



BARRY LEVINSON

Dopesick, “First Bottle”



HIRO MURAI

Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire”



DANNY STRONG

Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”



CRAIG ZOBEL

Mare of Easttown

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams”



JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode 1105”

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, ” Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo”



DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Episode 26112”



PAUL PENNOLINO & CHRISTOPHER WERNER

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 830 – Season Finale”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

IAN BERGER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the Magaverse”

BO BURNHAM

Bo Burnham: Inside



PAUL DUGDALE

Adele: One Night Only

STAN LATHAN

Dave Chappelle: The Closer



GLENN P. WEISS

The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Reality Programs

JOSEPH GUIDRY

Full Bloom, “Final Floral Face Off”



PATRICK MCMANUS

American Ninja Warrior, “1304: Qualifiers 4”



RAMY ROMANY

Making the Cut, “Brand Statement”



BEN SIMMS

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Gina Carano In The Dolomites”



ADAM VETRI

Getaway Driver, “Electric Shock”



Children’s Programs

JAMES BOBIN

The Mysterious Benedict Society, “A Bunch of Smart Orphans”



MICHAEL LEMBECK

The J Team



PHILL LEWIS

Head of the Class, “Three More Years”

(HBO Max)



SMRITI MUNDHRA

Through Our Eyes, “Shelter”



JEFF WADLOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of the Darkhouse”

Commercials

STEVE AYSON

(MJZ)

Anthem, Mattress Firm – Droga5



KATHRYN BIGELOW

(SMUGGLER)

Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 – Media Arts Lab



IAN PONS JEWELL

(RESET)

ECG, Apple Watch – Apple

Sleep, Apple Watch – Apple

Time, Squarespace – Squarespace

Your Mom’s Short Ribs, Instacart – Goodby Silverstein



HENRY-ALEX RUBIN

(SMUGGLER)

Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise – BBDO – New York



BRADFORD YOUNG

(Serial Pictures x Somesuch)

Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative



Documentary

JESSICA KINGDON

Ascension



STANLEY NELSON

Attica



RAOUL PECK

Exterminate All the Brutes



AHMIR “QUESTLOVE” THOMPSON

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)



ELIZABETH CHAI VASARHELYI & JIMMY CHIN

The Rescue











