The Directors Guild of America has announced its nominations in its television categories, with “Succession” sweeping the drama-series category by landing all five nominations for different episodes.
The last time a single series swept all the nominations in the category was 1983, when “Hill Street Blues” took every slot in a category that at the time only consisted of three nominations. No program, drama or comedy, has ever swept all five nominations in a DGA Awards series category.
In the comedy series category, “Ted Lasso” took three of the five slots, with “Hacks” and “The White Lotus” taking the remaining two.
In the category devoted for TV movies and limited series, the nominees were Barry Jenkins for “The Underground Railroad,” Barry Levinson and Danny Strong for separate episodes of “Dopesick,” Hiro Murai for “Station Eleven” and Craig Zobel for “Mare of Easttown.”
Other nominees include Bo Burnham for his special “Bo Burnham: Inside” and Kathryn Bigelow for an iPhone 13 commercial.
Netflix’s South Korean sensation “Squid Game” was not eligible for the DGA Awards.
The guild also announced its nominations for documentary directing, which were Jessica Kingdon for “Ascension,” Stanley Nelson for “Attica,” Raoul Peck for “Exterminate All the Brutes,” Questlove for “Summer of Soul” and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin for “The Rescue.
In the documentary-feature category, it’s normal for two or three of the DGA nominees to go on to receive Oscar nominations in the Best Documentary Feature category. Four of this year’s DGA doc nominees are on the 15-film Oscar shortlist in that category.
The DGA Awards will announce its feature-film nominees on Thursday, the same day on which the Producers Guild and Writers Guild will also announce their film nominations.
Here is the list of programs and nominated directors. The full list, including directorial teams, is available at www.dga.org.
Drama Series
KEVIN BRAY
Succession, “Retired Janitors of Idaho”
MARK MYLOD
Succession, “All the Bells Say”
ANDRIJ PAREKH
Succession, “What It Takes”
ROBERT PULCINI & SHARI SPRINGER BERMAN
Succession, “Lion in the Meadow”
LORENE SCAFARIA
Succession, “Too Much Birthday”
Comedy Series
LUCIA ANIELLO
Hacks, “There Is No Line”
MJ DELANEY
Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral”
ERICA DUNTON
Ted Lasso, “Rainbow”
SAM JONES
Ted Lasso, “Beard After Hours”
MIKE WHITE
The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys”
Movies for Television and Limited Series
BARRY JENKINS
The Underground Railroad
BARRY LEVINSON
Dopesick, “First Bottle”
HIRO MURAI
Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire”
DANNY STRONG
Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”
CRAIG ZOBEL
Mare of Easttown
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
PAUL G. CASEY
Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams”
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode 1105”
DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live, ” Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo”
DAVID PAUL MEYER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Episode 26112”
PAUL PENNOLINO & CHRISTOPHER WERNER
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 830 – Season Finale”
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
IAN BERGER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the Magaverse”
BO BURNHAM
Bo Burnham: Inside
PAUL DUGDALE
Adele: One Night Only
STAN LATHAN
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
GLENN P. WEISS
The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Reality Programs
JOSEPH GUIDRY
Full Bloom, “Final Floral Face Off”
PATRICK MCMANUS
American Ninja Warrior, “1304: Qualifiers 4”
RAMY ROMANY
Making the Cut, “Brand Statement”
BEN SIMMS
Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Gina Carano In The Dolomites”
ADAM VETRI
Getaway Driver, “Electric Shock”
Children’s Programs
JAMES BOBIN
The Mysterious Benedict Society, “A Bunch of Smart Orphans”
MICHAEL LEMBECK
The J Team
PHILL LEWIS
Head of the Class, “Three More Years”
(HBO Max)
SMRITI MUNDHRA
Through Our Eyes, “Shelter”
JEFF WADLOW
Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of the Darkhouse”
Commercials
STEVE AYSON
(MJZ)
Anthem, Mattress Firm – Droga5
KATHRYN BIGELOW
(SMUGGLER)
Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 – Media Arts Lab
IAN PONS JEWELL
(RESET)
ECG, Apple Watch – Apple
Sleep, Apple Watch – Apple
Time, Squarespace – Squarespace
Your Mom’s Short Ribs, Instacart – Goodby Silverstein
HENRY-ALEX RUBIN
(SMUGGLER)
Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise – BBDO – New York
BRADFORD YOUNG
(Serial Pictures x Somesuch)
Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative
Documentary
JESSICA KINGDON
Ascension
STANLEY NELSON
Attica
RAOUL PECK
Exterminate All the Brutes
AHMIR “QUESTLOVE” THOMPSON
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
ELIZABETH CHAI VASARHELYI & JIMMY CHIN
The Rescue