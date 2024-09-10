Why DirecTV’s ‘Existential’ Carriage Dispute With Disney Is a Fight for the Future of the Pay TV Bundle

Disney’s channels on DirecTV, including ABC and ESPN, have been dark for over a week as the two sides continue to trade barbs while trying to negotiate a new carriage deal to end the impasse.

Both sides appear to be dug in for the long-term — even with Disney poised to risk nearly $3.5 billion in revenue, or 4% of its total annual sales, and DirecTV to forego at least 700,000 subscribers just from losing the Sept. 9 Monday Night Football game, analysts told TheWrap. DirecTV pays Disney around $2 billion per year for its programming, according to the satellite TV giant’s CFO Ray Spencer.