Why DirecTV’s ‘Existential’ Carriage Dispute With Disney Is a Fight for the Future of the Pay TV Bundle

Available to WrapPRO members

Standoffs between programmers and distributors will get more frequent and contentious as cord-cutting accelerates, experts tell TheWrap

DirecTV-Disney
DirecTV Chief Content Officer Rob Thun and Disney CEO Bob Iger (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

Disney’s channels on DirecTV, including ABC and ESPN, have been dark for over a week as the two sides continue to trade barbs while trying to negotiate a new carriage deal to end the impasse. 

Both sides appear to be dug in for the long-term — even with Disney poised to risk nearly $3.5 billion in revenue, or 4% of its total annual sales, and DirecTV to forego at least 700,000 subscribers just from losing the Sept. 9 Monday Night Football game, analysts told TheWrap. DirecTV pays Disney around $2 billion per year for its programming, according to the satellite TV giant’s CFO Ray Spencer.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.