DirecTV, Paramount Strike Content Licensing Deal for Skinny Bundle Offerings

DirecTV has reached a new deal with Paramount Global to license the media giant’s content to its lineup of skinny bundle offerings focused on sports, entertainment, news and Spanish-language, as well as a new package aimed at kids.

“Paramount is one of the world’s most influential programmers, and its broad portfolio – including the CBS Network local stations – provides essential channels to many of our different Genre Packs,” DirecTV chief content officer Rob Thun said. “Together, these combined services create a strong foundation for a more dynamic TV future, one that gives DIRECTV subscribers enhanced choice and control through our industry-leading genre-based options.”

“DIRECTV is a valued partner, and we are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship by featuring our wide array of leading programming in DIRECTV’s growing portfolio of Genre Packs,” Paramount U.S. Distribution president Ray Hopkins added. “Paramount is committed to exceptional content across broadcast, entertainment, news and sports, and we look forward to continuing to provide additional opportunities for audiences to broadly access and enjoy our fan-favorite programming and brands.”

MyKids, which will be priced at $19.99 per month, includes Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Nick Jr. and TeenNick; Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, and Disney+, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Discovery Family.

Starting June 30, the satellite TV giant’s package will also include BabyFirst TV, LooLooKids TV, and MeTV Toons.

“With MyKids, we’re bringing together the most trusted networks and beloved characters from the biggest names in kids’ entertainment, including full channel lineups from Disney and Nickelodeon, along with Disney+ —all in one place,” DirecTV chief marketing officer Vince Torres said. “And by introducing our most affordable package yet at $19.99 per month, we’re making it easier for more families to access the content they care about most. It’s about giving families more flexibility, more value, and the confidence that they’re getting the very best for their kids.”

In addition to the launch of MyKids, DirecTV will add Paramount’s networks and 15 local CBS-owned-and-operated broadcast stations to its MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews and MiEspañol bundles.

My Sports, which costs $69.99 per month, will add 15 CBS-owned and operated stations (O&Os) and CBS Sports Network. The package already includes more than 25 major sports channels, such as ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, FS1, Golf Channel, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network, along with a variety of professional league and collegiate conference networks and ESPN+. It will also include the upcoming ESPN streaming service, which will launch this fall.

MyEntertainment, which costs $34.99 per month, will add BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land and VH1. The package currently includes more than 40 entertainment networks, including A&E, Bravo, Discovery, E!, Food Network, FX, Freeform, FYI, HGTV, Lifetime, Oxygen, Syfy, The HISTORY Channel,TLC and Vice TV, as well as Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic and Max Basic With Ads.

CBS’ O&Os in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas – Forth Worth, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Minneapolis – St. Paul, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto and San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose will also join the $39.99 per month MyNews bundle, adding to its existing lineup of more than 1o national news channels such as CNN, CNBC, FOX News Channel and MSNBC, as well as select local news stations.

Additionally, Tr3s joins the $34.99 per month MiEspañol bundle, joining the more than 60 existing channels including CNN En Español, Discovery En Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Hogar de HGTV, Nat Geo Mundo, Telemundo, Univision and others. The bundle will also incorporate Vix Premium with Ads at no additional cost in the near future.

Customers can also add-on DirecTV’s MyCinema package for $9.99 per month, which features classic films, romance, and family programming from seven channels, including Great American Family, Sony Movies and Turner Classic Movies. It will also include programming from the Smithsonian Channel.