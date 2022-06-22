A documentary about Donald Trump shot by former BBC producer Alex Holder is playing a key part in the Jan. 6 Committee hearings. He is scheduled to speak to the committee on Thursday while the docuseries itself will air later this year on Discovery+.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, who is the chairman of the January 6th Committee, said on Wednesday that the new evidence in Holder’s footage has prompted the committee to continue the hearings into July. The committee will recess on Friday and return on Tuesday, July 12.

Holder had access to Trump and his family before and after Jan. 6

A Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson told TheWrap on Wednesday, “Alex Holder’s ‘Unprecedented’ three-part docuseries about the 2020 election will be released on discovery+ later this summer. Featuring never-before-seen footage of the Trump family on the campaign trail and their reactions to the outcome of the election, the docuseries will offer intimate and unprecedented interviews with Trump, his family and others who were in the White House.”

Politico reports that new documents from the National Archives and tips received from the public from the first four hearings are also a factor in extending the investigation into the insurrection attempt of Jan. 6, 202.