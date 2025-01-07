Discovery+ Hikes Ad-Free Tier Price to $9.99 Per Month

Discovery+ is hiking its prices in the U.S., bringing the cost of its ad-supported tier to $5.99 per month and its ad-free tier to $9.99 per month.

The $1 increases will take effect immediately for new subscribers, while existing subscribers have received 30 days’ advanced notice, with the price increases starting on their next billing cycle on or after Feb. 7.

The Discovery+ update comes after the streamer raised the price of its ad-free tier from $6.99 to $8.99 in October 2023. Meanwhile, the move marks the first increase for the ad-supported plan, which has cost $4.99 per month since the service’s launch back in 2021.

Discovery+ is home to content from the Discovery portfolio of cable channels, including the Food Network, ID, HGTV, TLC, Discovery Channel and more.

Programming includes shows such as “90 Day: The Last Resort,” “Moonshiners,” “Gold Rush,” “Evil Lives Here,” “Home Town,” “My 600-lb Life,” “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains,” “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter” and “Baylen Out Loud.”

In addition to its standalone service, Discovery+’s library of content is available through Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, with pricing ranging from $9.99 to $20.99 per month depending on the plan.