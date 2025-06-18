Meeri Cunniff to Lead Programming for FX, Freeform Networks and Disney Entertainment FAST Channels

Disney and ABC News Group have appointed Meeri Cunniff to oversee the content planning and programming strategy for FX Networks, Freeform and Disney Entertainment’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

In her new role as vice president, Cunniff will work closely with the content leaders at each of the networks, with a focus on driving multi-platform audience reach and growth opportunities with a heavy emphasis on selecting and scheduling acquired movies and series. She will also work closely with the content and brand leaders at Freeform Originals to optimize scheduling opportunities for original programming.

Cunniff will report to FX, National Geographic, Freeform and Disney Branded Television executive vice president of programming Christian Drobnyk.

“Meeri brings a wealth of experience across a wide range of brands and audiences,” Drobnyk said in a statement. “Her strategic expertise and deep understanding of the television landscape will be a tremendous asset as we continue to evolve our content offerings across platforms.”

Cunniff joins Disney after holding senior level content strategy positions at both NBCUniversal and Paramount Global.

At NBCU, she was E! Entertainment and Universal Kids’ senior vice president of program strategy, where she led strategic planning and scheduling efforts for long-form content across both linear and digital platforms.

She was responsible for developing and executing cross-functional, multi-platform launch strategies for over 400 original hours annually, which included movies, live events, news, and both scripted and unscripted series. She also successfully managed E!’s entry into original scripted series and romantic comedy films, as well as major events like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Live from the Red Carpet,” and the relaunch of the People’s Choice Awards.

At Paramount Global, she led new approaches to franchise management and content strategy, as well as multi-platform scheduling and acquisitions for MTV/MTV2. She was also responsible for overseeing the rebrand of The N to TeenNick and managed the long-running, Peabody award-winning series, “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

Most recently, Cunniff served as the head of content and marketing strategy for the TCLtv+ streaming platform in the U.S. and Canada. She was responsible for platform curation, launching new channels, and optimizing performance for over 400 FAST channels and an AVOD library.

“FX and Freeform represent two of television’s most iconic and irreverent brands, and the FAST opportunities across Disney Entertainment are truly endless,” Cunniff said. “I am in awe of the innovative work that these teams do and can’t wait to work with them to develop strategies that maximize viewership and deepen engagement across platforms.”