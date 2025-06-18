CJ ENM America Adds Courteney Tarantin as Scripted TV Vice President

CJ ENM America has appointed former Rideback and TriStar executive Courteney Tarantin as its new vice president of scripted television.

In her new role, Tarantin will lead development and production of original scripted series for English-speaking and global audiences, while also helping to adapt IP from the Korean entertainment company’s library of content. She will serve as a creative lead for scripted projects and act as a strategic link between CJ ENM’s international production partners and studios in the U.S.

Based in Los Angeles, Tarantin will report to CJ ENM America’s head of scripted TV Elsie Choi.

At Rideback, Tarantin served as vice president of television, where she contributed to the development and sale of scripted series to Amazon, Paramount+, Hulu, Showtime, CBS, The CW, ABC and NBC.

Accomplishments during her tenure include her work on The CW’s “Walker,” which premiered in 2021 and ran for four seasons, as well as its prequel “Walker: Independence.” Both shows were produced under Rideback’s first-look deal with CBS TV Studios.

Before Rideback, Tarantin worked at Sony Pictures Television’s TriStar TV, where she was involved with critically acclaimed series such as Hulu’s “Shut Eye” and Amazon’s “Good Girls Revolt” and “The Last Tycoon.” She began her career in the television department at Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

“Courteney brings an exceptional blend of creative instincts, strategic thinking, and deep industry experience to CJ ENM America at a pivotal time in our scripted expansion,” Choi said in a statement. “Her track record of championing distinctive voices and delivering compelling series across platforms aligns perfectly with our mission to build global stories that resonate. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Founded in 1995, CJ ENM has created, produced and distributed the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots,” Korean films such as “Roaring Currents” and TV series such as “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” “I Can See Your Voice” and more.

The company oversees three major production and distribution studios: drama production powerhouse Studio Dragon, U.S.-based studio Fifth Season and K-OTT content production studio CJ ENM Studios.

It also is the presenter behind KCON, the world’s No. 1 K-Culture festival, and the MAMA awards, the world’s No. 1 K-Pop awards show.