NFL Chief Media Officer Brian Rolapp Exiting After 22 Seasons

The NFL’s chief media officer Brian Rolapp is exiting his role after serving at the league for 22 seasons, an individual familiar with the matter tells TheWrap. He is expected to take over as CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises, according to media reports.

Rolapp first joined the NFL in 2003 as director of finance and strategy and has served as chief media and business officer since 2017. During his tenure, he was responsible for negotiating key media partnerships, overseeing NFL Media, NFL Films, 32 Equity and the league’s sponsorship and consumer products business, and leading major initiatives to expand the NFL’s global footprint and digital presence.

“We have spent some time planning for this change and are confident we will successfully manage the responsibilities while we align our structure to meet our long-term strategic goals,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo obtained by TheWrap. “We will share more details soon.”

Here’s the memo from Roger Goodell on Brian Rolapp. It doesn’t explicitly say he’s leaving for the PGA Tour, but sources expect Rolapp to take the CEO job, as @SBJ reported earlier this week pic.twitter.com/MDBJqWcylW — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) June 12, 2025

Representatives for the PGA Tour did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Launched in January 2024, PGA Tour Enterprises is a commercial venture with Strategic Sports Group designed to allow nearly 200 PGA Tour members to become equity holders.

Under the program, players would collectively access over $1.5 billion in equity in PGA Tour Enterprises, with grants available based on career accomplishments, recent achievements, future participation and services and PGA Tour membership status.

SSG is a consortium of American sports team owners led by Fenway Sports Group, who agreed to invest up to $3 billion. The group invested an initial $1.5 billion and will provide strategic focus on maximizing revenue generation for the benefit of the players and on finding opportunities to enhance the game of golf across the world. The deal also allows for a co-investment from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in the future, subject to regulatory approvals.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan first announced a search for a CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises in December.