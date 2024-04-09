Disney Reveals Vote Tallies From Shareholder Meeting, Company’s Candidates Won Overwhelming Majority

Roughly 68% of the entertainment giant’s total 1.83 billion outstanding shares were represented at the meeting

Disney has unveiled the official results from its board election held at its annual meeting on April 3, which saw the House of Mouse defeat activist investors Trian Fund Management and Blackwells Capital by a substantial margin.

Disney’s nominees included CEO Bob Iger, Mary Barra, Maria Elena Lagomasino, Safra Catz, Amy Chang, Carolyn Everson, Michael Froman, Calvin McDonald, Mark Parker, Derica Rice and recent appointees James Gorman and Jeremy Darroch

Meanwhile, Trian nominated its co-founder Nelson Peltz and former Disney chief financial officer Jay Rasulo and Blackwells nominated former Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal executive Jessica Schell, Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Craig Hatkoff and TaskRabbit founder Leah Solivan.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, approximately 1.26 billion shares, or 68.95% of the company’s total 1.83 billion outstanding shares, were represented at the meeting. The official tallies are as follows:

In a statement following the vote, Trian said it was disappointed but “proud of the impact we have had in refocusing this Company on value creation and good governance.”

“We will be watching the Company’s performance and be focusing on its continued success,” the firm added.

Peltz later appeared on CNBC, where he suggested to anchor Jim Cramer that he would return for another proxy fight if Disney and Iger do not follow through on their promises.

“I hope Bob can keep his promises. I hope they can do all the things they assured us they were going to do and we’ll only watch and wait,” he said. “If they do it, they won’t hear from me again. If they don’t, Jim, you may be seeing me on your show next year doing this same thing again. So it’s really up to management, it’s up to the board, it’s up whether they do what they say they are going to do, or if it’s the same old story again.”

After getting through the “distracting proxy contest,” Iger said the board was “eager to focus 100% of our attention on our most important priorities: growth and value creation for our shareholders and creative excellence for our consumers.”

In his own CNBC interview with David Faber, he said the board’s main priority moving forward would be identifying his successor.The search is being overseen by a committee made up of Parker, Barra, Gorman and McDonald.

“They met seven times last year, they intend to meet even more this year. They are confident they will choose the right person at the right time and they have some time to do that,” Iger said. “They’re treating it with a sense of urgency because it is so important. Clearly shareholders care about that, given what the company has been through these last few years.”

More to come…

