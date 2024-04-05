Disney is ready to firm up its release calendar with a slew of new announcements, most notably that 2026 is going to be a truly blockbuster year for the company – “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” the first “Star Wars” feature since “The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019, is set for May 22, 2026; “Toy Story 5” will debut on June 19, 2026; and the live-action adaptation of “Moana” will embark on July 10, 2026.

Additionally, “Tron: Ares,” the third film in the sci-fi franchise, will hit theaters on October 10, 2025.

Other changes include “The Amateur,” a CIA revenge thriller featuring Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe and Laurence Fishburne, which was previously dated for November 8. It will now bow on April 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, Amy Adams-starrer “Nightbitch,” from Searchlight and Annapurna, was meant to be a Hulu original but is now getting a prime, awards-worthy theatrical date of December 6.

Also, an untitled Disney project previously dated for July 10, 2026, has been removed from the schedule.

2026 feels particularly stacked for the company, with a new “Avengers” movie due from Marvel Studios and a feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios (which could possibly be the next entry in the “Frozen” franchise). Also, a second “Star Wars” feature is on the 2026 calendar for the all-important Christmas slot of December 18, 2026. Could this be the new Rey movie, returning Daisy Ridley to a galaxy far, far away?

There are also plenty of titles that have not been revealed for 2026, including an additional Pixar movie, plus several Disney and Marvel titles. Look for more to be revealed at D23, a kind of Disney-only Comic-Con, headed to Anaheim this August.

The film schedule announcement is happening just days after the shareholder revolt resoundingly rejected the advancements of Nelson Peltz and his Trian Partners, an alternate investment management fund and a huge shareholder in the Walt Disney Company.

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” will be directed by Jon Favreau and serves as an extension of the popular Disney+ series about a bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his adorable charge. Favreau co-wrote the script with Dave Filoni and will produce the film alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Filoni.

The live-action “Moana” will follow the “Moana” animated sequel (in theaters this Thanksgiving) and feature Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui. It was written by original “Moana” screenwriter Jared Bush and will be directed by Thomas Kail.