Remi Yamamoto, a former special assistant to President Joe Biden, is joining Disney Entertainment Television as its new vice president of media relations.

In her new role, Yamamoto will be responsible for developing cross-brand messaging and communications strategies that promote Disney Entertainment Television programming executives across ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic and Onyx Collective, working closely with brand publicity leads across the businesses.

She will also oversee teams that provide strategic counsel on crisis communications and issues-oriented messaging, as well as the executive communications and editorial teams for DET.

Yamamoto will report to Disney Entertainment Television’s head of communications and executive vice president of publicity Naomi

Bulochnikov-Paul.

In her previous role as special assistant to President Biden and senior advisor for the White House’s office of the chief of staff, Yamamoto oversaw strategic communications, press strategy, external stakeholder engagement and political strategy for the president’s most senior aides and served as a senior White House spokesperson.

Before that, she was Biden’s traveling national press secretary on the campaign trail, where she managed a large traveling press corps, prepared the president

for hundreds of media interviews and press conferences and served as the on-the-record traveling spokesperson.

“I am deeply honored to begin my next chapter at Disney Entertainment,” Yamamoto said in a statement. “Disney has been a part of my life for a long time, and the company’s world-class entertainment and news business not only informs but inspires generation after generation with powerful storytelling. I am excited to now be a part of that magic and grateful to work with the best-in-the-business communications team.”