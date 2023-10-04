Former Netflix and Nickelodeon executive Jenna Boyd is joining Disney Entertainment Television to help lead the division’s scripted series development team.

In her new role as senior vice president of development, Boyd will oversee the production of scripted pilots for Disney+ and Disney Channel, with a focus on building out the division’s multi-cam strategy, along with global Disney+ tentpoles.

“Disney Branded Television has a powerful legacy of creating some of the most iconic kids’ shows of all time, and I’m honored to become part of that legacy of bringing joy to generations of kids and families,” Boyd said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Charlie and the outstanding creative team led by [Disney Branded Television president] Ayo Davis as we continue to build our slate of innovative scripted series that help create lifelong Disney fans.”

Prior to Disney, Boyd was in charge of her own production company, Field Day Entertainment, which worked with The Cartel — where she also served as a manager — to develop a talent roster and create kids, family and animation content.

Before that, she served as director of kids and family series at Netflix, where she was responsible for the streamer’s live action and animated slate for children and families, shepherding series such as “The Baby-Sitters Club,” “Alexa & Katie” and” Julie and the Phantoms” through development.

Other previous roles include chief content officer at Goldiebox and senior vice president of animation development at Nickelodeon, where she first began her career in series development, working on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

She will report to Charlie Andrews, DBT’s executive vice president of live action and unscripted.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Jenna to Disney Branded Television and feel so lucky to have her joining the team. She is a passionate and skilled executive with tremendous vision and an impressive track record of developing hit shows for kids, teens and families,” Andrews added. “Her extensive expertise creating breakout series will be instrumental in identifying and creating big, immersive worlds, as well as new series filled with the comedy, music and Disney magic our audiences love.”