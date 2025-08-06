Disney’s ‘Hamilton’ Movie Is Coming to Theaters for the First Time

“Hamilton” is getting even bigger.

In celebration of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway sensation’s 10th anniversary, Disney will be releasing their feature-film version, which taped in 2016 and premiered on Disney+ in 2020, theatrically on September 5.

This version of the Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning “Hamilton” “expands upon the version available on Disney+ with the inclusion of ‘Reuniting the Revolution,’ an exclusive special prologue to the film featuring all-new interviews with the original cast and creators as they reflect on the impact the show has had on their lives.” Tickets are on sale now.

“When we filmed ‘Hamilton,’ we wanted to try to capture the feeling of being in the Richard Rodgers Theatre during that first year on Broadway,” says director/producer Thomas Kail in an official statement. (Kail is also directing the live-action “Moana” for Disney, which in theaters next summer.) “And we’re thrilled that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience it on the big screen.”

Additionally, to celebrate the theatrical release of “Hamilton,” a special premiere screening event will take place Wednesday, September 3, at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater, home of The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park. A limited number of advance tickets will be available for a donation beginning August 11.

A free ticket lottery distribution will be available at The Public Theater on September 3, as well as a free standby line in Central Park prior to the screening’s start. More information at PublicTheater.org. All advance ticket donations will benefit The Public Theater, where “Hamilton” originally debuted in 2015 before transferring to Broadway.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the “film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way,” according to the official release. With book, music, and lyrics by Miranda and direction by Kail, “Hamilton” is inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow and produced by Kail, Miranda, and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers. Filming was produced by RadicalMedia.

The musical stars Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

“Hamilton” will be released in theaters in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico on September 5, the U.K. and Ireland on September 26, and Australia and New Zealand on November 13.