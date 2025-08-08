Disney Jr. Unveils New Series Inspired by ‘Cars’ and ‘Avengers,’ Renews ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+’ for 2 Seasons

Disney Jr. will take inspiration from the world of “Cars” and “The Avengers” for two new series: “Cars: Lightning Racers” and “Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends.”

“Cars: Lightning Racers,” which sees Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy reprise their roles from the beloved movie alongside Tony Shalhoub, Cheech Marin, Bob Peterson, John Ratzenberger, Leah Lewis, Yuri Lowenthal and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and “Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends,” which evolved from “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends,” will both debut in 2027 on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

The new series were unveiled Friday as part of the Disney Jr. “Let’s Play” event, alongside a two-season renewal for “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+” following a successful first season, with Season 2 and 3 slated for a 2027 and 2028 release, respectively. “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+” joins returning series “SuperKitties,” which will debut its third season on Sept. 22 on Disney Jr. and Oct. 1 on Disney+.

Disney Jr. also unveiled additional castings for “Sofia the First: Royal Magic,” including original cast members Wayne Brady as Clover, Tim Gunn as Baileywick, Eric Stonestreet as Minimus, Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda and Travis Willingham as King Roland. The returning cast members join previously announced star Ariel Winter when the new show debuts in 2026.

Additionally, Amari McCoy (“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends”) will headline the upcoming series “Hey A.J.!” as A.J., while Martellus Bennett will voice her father, Marty, and Jhené Aiko voices her mom, Siggi. Juliet Donenfeld, Innocent Ekakitie, David Mitchell and Meghan Trainor also appear in the series.

Disney Jr. will also debut new upcoming specials, including several new specials for “Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!” The first will debut on Oct. 16 while the other two, including a Halloween-themed special, will premiere in 2026. “Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs” will air a Halloween-themed version on Sept. 29 on Disney Jr. and Oct. 2 on Disney+, with a Christmas-themed special airing in December.

Before then, the “Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid” special will air Aug. 22, “Firebuds” Season 3 will air Sept. 15 on Disney Jr. and Oct. 29 on Disney+ and “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Season 3 will premiere this fall.

“Disney Jr. is where preschool magic begins — and no one does it bigger or better. Our shows are often a child’s very first connection to the world of Disney, sparking the songs they sing, the characters they adore and the adventures they want to live again and again.” Disney branded television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Today’s announcements build on that leadership, expanding the worlds kids already love and introducing new multiplatform stories that will capture the hearts of the next generation.”