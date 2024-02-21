Disney Partners With Bioworld for New Luxury Luggage Line | Exclusive

Ever want your luggage to perfectly compliment your trip to a Disney resort or cruise ship, or just want to add a little Disney magic to your next jaunt to see your folks? Bioworld and Disney have just what you need. The two companies have partnered on a new luxury luggage line, which will be launching soon on Amazon and we’ve got the first details.

The luggage, with an MSRP of $199, is subtle, with a design made up of the iconic Mickey Mouse ears. (This is the first Bioworld product to not be tied to a specific character, but more of an overall design.) The luggage also features elevated PU material, textured outer material, reinforced zipper lining, soft touch handle and 2-inch wheels.

“Covid decimated the travel industry in 2020. As the world began to open in 2021 we knew that there was opportunity in the Travel category. People were beginning to travel in planes, trains and cars,” Michael Nolan, SVP at Bioworld, said in an official statement about the company getting into the travel and luggage categories. “We also knew that key luggage makers had exited the business during the pandemic. We knew it was a historic moment in time where demand was ramping up and supply was falling. Bioworld was well positioned to dominate in the travel sector as our business and footprint in the market had grown steadily through Covid. We invested in growth as most companies pulled back. It all came together.”

The luggage initiative is a new and expanding line for the company, which touts itself as a “trusted end-to-end partner for brands and retailers of every size.” They work with companies like Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Nordstrom, with licenses that range from Harry Potter to Kurt Cobain.

You can see the rest of Bioworld’s Disney collection here and see the luggage below.