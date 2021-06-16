CMA awards

Getty Images

Disney Nears $22 Million Deal for Country Music Association Awards (Exclusive)

by | June 16, 2021 @ 10:50 AM

The pricey renewal includes programming on ABC, Hulu and Disney+

Disney is closing in on a massive $22 million-per-year deal that would keep the Country Music Association Awards on ABC while bringing in its streaming services to support the awards show as broadcast ratings decline, TheWrap has learned.

The new agreement carries a license fee of at least $22 million a year for a multiyear contract, according to two individuals familiar with the deal, which was possible because Disney could draw on funding from Hulu and Disney+ in addition to ABC. As part of the new deal, Hulu and Disney+ are expected to feature additional shoulder programming around the annual event, which is held every November.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

