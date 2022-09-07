In the past, Disney+ Day has landed in November, but this year it’s hitting this week – right before the D23 Expo gets underway in Anaheim, California (across the street from Disneyland). Thursday, September 8, to be exact.

While the D23 Expo will undoubtedly be full of announcements relating to Disney’s direct-to-consumer platform, Disney+ Day is more a celebration of the streamer as it stands now, with each of the major subdivisions of the company (including Pixar, Marvel Studios, National Geographic and more) debuting new content. From documentaries to blockbuster movies, Disney+ Day has something for everyone.

And if you’re still confused, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

What is Disney+ Day exactly?

It’s just a day where Disney drops a bunch of stuff on their direct-to-consumer streaming platform. It usually coincides (roughly) with the anniversary of Disney+’s launch (November 12, 2019) but this year it’s a few months early, happening on September 8, 2022. This is to better take advantage of the groundswell of interest in the platform thanks to D23 Expo being held this weekend. Typically, the Disney+ social channels would reveal some news about upcoming projects on Disney+ Day but all of that will be coming this weekend, during D23.

What new movies and shows are coming to Disney+ on Disney+ Day?

There are some big headlining attractions newly streaming on Disney+ Day – namely Robert Zemeckis’ technologically ambitious remake of Disney’s animated classic “Pinocchio,” a new series of “Cars” shorts called “Cars on the Road,” and the streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Additionally, a new episode of the excellent series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (which introduces perhaps the greatest new character in the MCU), “Sing Along” versions of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” and a pair of short films – “Remembering” from Brie Larson, which started life as an AR short, about a woman who gets in touch with her inner child to remember some amazing ideas; and “Welcome to the Club,” a new “Simpsons” short. There also may or may not be a fairly huge surprise that Disney hasn’t announced yet but will be coming to Disney+ on Disney+ Day …

Also on the platform for Disney+ are making-of specials about “Thor: Love and Thunder” and the recent “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” a new documentary series called “Growing Up” (also from Larson), a sort of “Dancing with the Stars” greatest hits clip show (ahead of the legacy series’ move to Disney+) and “Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory,” a new documentary from National Geographic.

What’s the Disney+ Day Deal?

Actually yes, there is! Starting Wednesday at 9 pm PST you can get a month of Disney+ access for $1.99. What’s great is that this is good for new subscribers as well as returning subscribers. The deal will be available through Monday, September 19 at 11:59pm PT, and includes the following persk. Just head here.

Special Access to shopDisney Merchandise :Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisney merchandise. This custom selection of designs is inspired by favorite Disney+ Day premieres, Disney+ Originals, and more.

:Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisney merchandise. This custom selection of designs is inspired by favorite Disney+ Day premieres, Disney+ Originals, and more. Disney Cruise Line Offer : Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8 on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January – April 2023, in select stateroom categories*

: Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8 on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January – April 2023, in select stateroom categories* Walt Disney World Resort Offer: Experience holiday fun during the Walt Disney World® 50th Anniversary Celebration! Disney+ subscribers can be on the lookout for a special holiday offer at select Disney Resort hotels. Visit www.disneyworld.com/disneyplus starting September 8 for additional details. To learn more about the benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/resort-hotels-benefits.

Experience holiday fun during the Walt Disney World® 50th Anniversary Celebration! Disney+ subscribers can be on the lookout for a special holiday offer at select Disney Resort hotels. Visit www.disneyworld.com/disneyplus starting September 8 for additional details. To learn more about the benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/resort-hotels-benefits. National Geographic Digital Subscription Offer: Disney+ subscribers can get a 6-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app.

Disney+ subscribers can get a 6-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app. Uber One Offer: Extended in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers get 6 free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order.

Extended in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers get 6 free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order. Disney Movie Insiders Bonus Points: When subscribers link their Disney+ account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by September 30, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It’s free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences, and more.

When subscribers link their Disney+ account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by September 30, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It’s free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences, and more. Disney Parks Early Entry: On September 8, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes before regular park open to extend the celebrations.**

Is anything happening outside of Disney+ for Disney+ Day?

There’s all sorts happening across the Magic Kingdom of Disney for Disney+ Day, including early access to the theme parks, deals on Disney Cruise Line, and a mini-film festival in AMC Theaters from September 8 – 19 (showing movies like “Encanto”, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Cars” and “Newsies”).