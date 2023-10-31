Disney Promotes Paul Roeder to EVP of Communications

Disney has promoted veteran communications executive Paul Roeder to EVP of Communications, Studios, International and DTC.

The 22-year Disney vet previously served as SVP of Communications for Disney Entertainment, and in his new position will oversee global communications for all of Disney’s studios — including Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios — as well as International and Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Theatrical Group, and Disney Music Group.

Alannah Hall-Smith, SVP of Communications and Public Affairs at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, has also been promoted to EVP.

The promotions were announced in an email sent to employees by Kristina Schake, senior EVP and chief communications officer. The memo was first reported by Deadline.

“For Paul, this promotion is a recognition of his outstanding achievements and leadership overseeing communications for our studios over the past 13 years, and also reflects his newly expanded responsibilities following the addition of our direct-to-consumer and international communications teams to his organization earlier this year,” Schake wrote in the memo.

Roeder began his tenure at Disney in 2001 as part of the communications team at Disney Media Networks. He was then promoted to director of corporate communications before pivoting to the studios division in 2010, where he oversaw communications for the company as it acquired Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox and released record-breaking box office hits like “Avengers: Endgame,” “Frozen II,” “Incredibles 2,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.