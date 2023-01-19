Disney Ups Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul to DGE Head of Comms, Taps Hulu’s Candice Ashton to Lead Television Studios Publicity

Charissa Gilmore, Disney’s General Entertainment’s senior vice president of corporate communications, will depart the company after more than 30 years of service. The news was confirmed in a Thursday memo to staff from DGE Content Chairman Dana Walden.

Effective immediately, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul has been promoted to the newly created role of executive vice president of publicity and head of communications for Disney General Entertainment.

According to the memo, Bulochnikov-Paul will “oversee all external and internal communications for DGE and serve as its main spokesperson.” She will also continue to lead publicity for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform and Onyx Collective.

Bulochnikov-Paul will report to DGE marketing president Shannon Ryan and Disney senior executive vice president and chief communications officer Kristina Schake.

Bulochnikov-Paul previously served as executive of vice president for publicity for ABC & General Entertainment, where she oversaw publicity campaigns for all scripted and unscripted content across ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Television Studios, Freeform and Onyx Collective.

In 2019, she was promoted to the role of SVP, Communications for ABC Entertainment from cable sibling Freeform, where she served as vice president of communications, overseeing strategic communications efforts, program publicity, awards and talent relations.

Walden called Bulochnikov-Paul a “respected communications leader and sharp strategist who has built strong relationships with press, talent and executives.”

“She has an incredible track record and her commitment to excellence will serve us well during this exciting and pivotal moment in our Company, and in the years ahead,” Walden noted.

In addition to Bulochnikov-Paul taking on a new role, Candice Ashton, Hulu Originals’ senior vice president of publicity, events and talent relations, will now assume oversight of the Disney Television Studios publicity team.

Ashton, who joined Hulu in 2016 during its efforts to ramp up programming, has previously overseen media relations and publicity campaigns for Hulu Originals across award-winning scripted, unscripted and documentary programming, in addition to talent relations and events. Prior to Hulu, Ashton spearheaded publicity efforts at ABC Entertainment across the network and studio (ABC Studios).

“Candice has established herself as a thought leader at Hulu Originals, where she has overseen publicity campaigns for some of our most successful shows and helped position Hulu as a top streaming platform,” Walden added. “Her expertise and creativity are valued by her team and will be a perfect fit for Disney Television Studios.”

Read the full memo below:

Team,

I wanted to share some news. After more than 30 years of service across multiple brands, and in support of numerous grateful executives like myself, Charissa Gilmore will be leaving the company. We are so thankful to Charissa for her dedication, her many contributions, as well as her steady hand that helped navigate our teams over the years.

Effective immediately, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, who has worked closely with so many of you, will be expanding her purview in the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Publicity, and Head of Communications for Disney General Entertainment. In this position, Naomi will oversee all external and internal communications for DGE and serve as its main spokesperson. She will also continue to lead publicity for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform and Onyx Collective. She will be joining my leadership team and reporting to Shannon Ryan for publicity and Kristina Schake for communications.

Naomi is a respected communications leader and sharp strategist who has built strong relationships with press, talent and executives. She has an incredible track record and her commitment to excellence will serve us well during this exciting and pivotal moment in our Company, and in the years ahead.

In light of this news, Candice Ashton, currently SVP, Publicity, Events and Talent Relations for Hulu Originals, will now assume oversight of the Disney Television Studios publicity team. Candice has established herself as a thought leader at Hulu Originals, where she has overseen publicity campaigns for some of our most successful shows and helped position Hulu as a top streaming platform. Her expertise and creativity are valued by her team and will be a perfect fit for Disney Television Studios.

Please join me in wishing Charissa the very best as she embarks on her next chapter and in congratulating Naomi and Candice.

Warmest regards,

Dana