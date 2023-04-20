Disney Settles With Marvel VFX Exec Victoria Alonso Over Abrupt Firing

Disney has settled with former Marvel Studios visual effects exec Victoria Alonso over her abrupt firing last month. Terms were not disclosed in the multimillion dollar settlement reached earlier this week.

Alonso was fired for promoting “Argentina: 1985,” which was in violation of her employment contract, a source confirmed to TheWrap last month.

Alonso had been with Marvel Studios since the first “Iron Man” and served as president of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation. “Argentina: 1985” was distributed by Amazon and Alonso is one of eight credited producers of the historical legal drama.

However, by promoting the film, Alonso “breached a 2018 agreement that saw her violate the company’s standards of business conduct that stated employees would not work for competing studios,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news.

Alonso was warned repeatedly, and was even given a dispensation on the condition she would not work, promote or publicize the film going forward. Disney’s management audit team became involved and a new memo was signed.

Alonso was reminded of her agreement and breach numerous times, yet kept up appearances. She even walked the Oscars carpet as a producer of “Argentina: 1985” with director Santiago Mitre, not as a Marvel exec associated with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which was also nominated.

Deadline first reported the news.