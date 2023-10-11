Disney Raises Prices for Parks and Parking as $60 Billion Investment Is in Works

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is about to get a little more expensive: As Disney plans to invest $60 billion in its theme parks, some ticket prices and parking for both parks will increase.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a spokesperson for Disney told TheWrap.

At Florida’s Walt Disney World, the price of annual passes will increase between $30 and $50 depending on the pass. The Disney Pixie Dust Pass will increase from $399 to $439; the Disney Pirate Pass will increase from $749 to $799; and the Disney Sorcerer Pass will increase from $969 to $999. The most expensive pass will continue to be the Disney Incredi-Pass, which will increase from $1,399 to $1,449.

Additionally, parking will increase from $25 to $30. This new pricing tier is on par with other theme parks in Central Florida. All price increases went into effect Wednesday.

Though the cost of annual passes will be increasing, the price of date-based theme park tickets will remain the same for the time being. Currently, a one-day, one-park ticket for Walt Disney World remains $109 as it has for five years.

As for California’s Disneyland Resort, all prices for park tickets will be increasing save for the lowest tier one-day, one park ticket. That option will remain $104, the same amount it’s been for the past four years. The other one-day options will raise anywhere from $5 to $15. The two-day, three-day, four-day and five-day options will also increase, ranging from a jump of $25 to $65.

Disneyland’s annual passes will increase as well. The Inspire and Imagine annual passes will both increase by $50, rising from $1,599 to $1,649 and $449 to $499, respectively. As for the Believe and Enchant annual passes, those will increase by $150 each. The new costs for the Believe pass is $1,249, and the new cost for the Enchant pass is $849. Parking will also increase by $5 for all tiers. As is the case with Walt Disney World, these changes went into effect Wednesday.

That’s far from the only change Disney has added for its parks. Anytime park-hopping has returned to Disney. Starting January 9, 2024, guests who have a ticket with a Park Hopper benefit or an Annual Pass will be able to visit another Disney theme park during any time of the day during park hours. Since 2021, Park Hopper access has only been available after 2 p.m. each day.

Though these price hikes may be frustrating to Disney devotees, they’re not entirely unexpected. In September, a SEC filing revealed that the House of Mouse planned to spend $60 billion on theme park expansions over the next decade. That’s double the amount spent on parks in the last decade.

Specifically, the filing calls for “investing in expanding and enhancing domestic and international parks and cruise line capacity, prioritizing projects anticipated to generate strong returns.”

Concrete details about these expansions remain unknown, but the company has teased expansions at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks that may include potential lands devoted to “Indiana Jones,” “Encanto” and “Zootopia.”