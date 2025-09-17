‘DMV’ Scores 7 More Episodes for Season 1 at CBS

“DMV” has received an additional seven-episode order from CBS for the backhalf of its freshman installment, bringing the episode count for Season 1 up to 20.

The additional episode order comes as the Harriet Dyer-led comedy series nears completion of the initial order, which received a positive reaction from CBS, meaning that the series will remain in continuous production.

The order signifies confidence from CBS, with the network pulling the same move last year for two of its freshman series, “NCIS: Origins” and “Poppa’s House,” when CBS expanded both series’ episode count from 13 to 18 following the shows’ strong premiere viewership. Expanded episode counts don’t guarantee longevity though, as “NCIS” prequel spinoff scored a Season 2 renewal while the Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.-led sitcom was canceled after its first season.

The single-camera comedy takes place at the East Hollywood DMV, where employees are making minimum wage dealing with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door, per the official logline.

Dyer stars as Colette, a driving examiner with a big heart and bad boundaries, while Tim Meadows stars as Gregg, a misanthropic former English teacher and Tony Cavalero plays Vic, a former bouncer who loves putting difficult drivers in their places.

Additional cast members include Molly Kearney as Barbara, a newly promoted manager who tries hard but often misses the mark, Alex Tarrant as Noa, a charming surfer who seems destined for much greater things, and Gigi Zumbado as Ceci, a scrappy photographer who isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Produced by CBS Studios, “DMV” is executive produced by Dana Klein, Matt Kuhn, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Robyn Meisinger, and Trent O’Donnell executive produced and directed the pilot from a script written by Klein.

“DMV” premieres Monday, October 13, 8:30 p.m. PT on CBS.