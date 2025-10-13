‘DMV’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

CBS’ new sitcom centers on everyone’s favorite place: the DMV.

Hailing from Dana Klein and Matt Kuhn, “DMV” follows the workers at the East Hollywood DMV, who deal with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door on the regular.

Harriet Dyer’s Colette tries to make the DMV a sunnier place with her constant optimism, but Tim Meadows’ Gregg usually isn’t here for it. “DMV” also features Tony Cavalero as Vic, Molly Kearney as Barbara, Alex Tarrant as Noa and Gigi Zumbado as Ceci.

When Does “DMV” Premiere?

“DMV” premieres Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

What Time Do New ‘DMV’ Episodes Air?

“DMV” debuts new episodes at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, after “The Neighborhood” and before “FBI.”

“DMV” Episode Release Schedule:

S. 1 E.1: “Pilot” — Monday, Oct. 13 “East Hollywood Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) driving examiner Colette pines for her coworker Noa while enduring teasing from colleagues Gregg, Vic and Ceci. Also, new manager Barb rallies the crew to save their branch from government shutdown”

S. 1 E.2: “Stay in Your Lane” — Monday, Oct. 20 “When the insanity at the DMV causes a new hire to quit, Colette worries Noa will follow and tries to make things better despite colleague Gregg’s advice. Meanwhile, employees and customers struggle through a sweltering L.A. day with a barely functional air conditioner.”

S. 1 E.3: “Easy Pass” — Monday, Oct. 27 “Colette is tasked with giving Noa his driving test and Ceci helps Barb get camera-ready for her new manager portrait”



Where Is “DMV” Streaming?

“DMV” streams on Paramount+, but how soon you’ll be able to watch it depends on what Paramount+ plan you have.

Paramount+ premium plan subscribers can watch new “DMV” episodes live on the feed of their local CBS affiliate as well as on-demand, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can only watch new episodes via on-demand on Tuesdays, the day after the show airs.