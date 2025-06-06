Do You Need to Watch All of the ‘John Wick’ Movies Before Seeing ‘Ballerina’?

The world of John Wick is expanding, with a new spinoff film literally called “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” hitting theaters on Friday. But do you actually need to see the first four films to understand this one?

Directed by Len Wiseman, “Ballerina” tells the story of Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. It technically takes place during the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” but the story is centered on Macarro (though yes, Keanu Reeves’s John Wick does show up).

Still, if it’s taking place in the middle of another movie, and also in a world first set up in four previous films, you’re likely wondering if you need to binge before you go see it.

Well, good news for the people whose schedule is a bit tight: you really don’t.

You can definitely sit down and watch “Ballerina” without having seen a single one of the “John Wick” films and still fully understand what’s going on, without needing to spend a bunch of time piecing together who everyone is. You’ll have a perfectly fine time at the movies and see a lot of action.

Now that said, if you want to be prepared for the structure of the film and know that it follows a bit of a formula for the franchise, then yes, it’s worth watching at least one of the “John Wick” films. Knowing the loose template it follows will be helpful for your expectations.

But overall, “Ballerina” truly is a standalone film, with just enough tie-ins to remind you it’s part of a larger universe. If you’re going in as a newbie, you’ll be just fine.

“From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” hits theaters on Friday, June 6.