Do You Need to See the Other ‘Jurassic World’ Movies Before ‘Rebirth’?

Note: There are minor spoilers for “Jurassic World Rebirth” in the article below

Welcome back to Jurassic Park.

Well, not really. “Jurassic World Rebirth” doesn’t actually take its characters back to any of the park sites. Instead, the film — which is now in theaters, directed by Gareth Edwards — brings its latest crew to an island near the equator, the only place where the remaining dinosaurs of the world can survive.

Of course, those dinosaurs only exist because of the previous “Jurassic World” films, so you might be wondering whether you need to see those movies before heading into “Rebirth.”

Well, the short answer is no, not technically. But let’s get into it.

Do I need to watch the other “Jurassic World” movies to understand this one?

The events of “Rebirth” do take place after “Jurassic World Dominion,” but thanks to a few title cards at the start of “Rebirth,” followed almost immediately by dialogue that sums up the same info, you’re pretty well caught up at the start of this film.

There aren’t any flashbacks or heavy references to the past “Jurassic World” films. All you really need to know is that dinosaurs were brought back to the modern world in that trilogy, and left roaming the Earth pretty freely.

Do I need to watch the original “Jurassic Park” movies?

Similarly, the original trilogy is not essential viewing to understand “Rebirth” on a basic level. That said, there are some easter eggs that reference those films, and an outright name drop of Alan Grant. For those unfamiliar, he was played by Sam Neill in the original films and returned in “Dominion.” But the reference is fleeting, and doesn’t impact the story much beyond forming light connective tissue.

Do any old character make a cameo?

Nope! You don’t need to worry about an actor showing up in a clearly meaningful way but not knowing who they are. No actors from the “Jurassic World” movies or “Jurassic Park” movies pop in.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” is now in theaters everywhere.