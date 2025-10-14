Doc NYC Short Lists Mariska Hargitay, Laura Poitras, Raoul Peck

New films by Mariska Hargitay, Raoul Peck and Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus were among the titles that made the Short List for the 16th annual Doc NYC festival, which takes place Nov. 12 – 30. An early precursor of Oscar nominations in the Best Documentary Feature and Documentary Short categories, Doc NYC has screened the feature doc that went on to win the Academy Award in 13 of the past 14 years. Additionally, the festival has screened 59 of the last 70 Oscar-nominated documentary features.

Hargitay’s feature directorial debut, “My Mom Jayne” is about the longtime “Law & Order: SVU” star’s mother, actress Jayne Mansfield. “Orwell: 2+2=5” is the latest film from Peck, whose 2016 documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” was nominated for a doc feature Oscar. The new feature explores power through the vision of George Orwell and was nominated for seven Critics Choice Documentary Awards on Monday. Oscar-winning documentarian Poitras returns to the fest with “Cover-Up,” a collaboration with Obenhaus that chronicles Seymour Hersh’s investigative journalism that exposed systemic deception within U.S. military and intelligence agencies.

Also among the 116 features that will screen at this year’s Doc NYC are two Sundance prize winners: David Borenstein’s “Mr. Nobody Against Putin,” which will represent Denmark in the Best International Film category at the 98th Academy Awards, and “Cutting Through Rocks,” from Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni.

Below, all the films on Doc NYC’s 2025 short lists.

Short List: Features

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

Director: Mstyslav Chernov

Producers: Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

After taking us through the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in his Oscar-winning 20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov and his creative team give us a perspective of the war more than a year on.

“Apocalypse in the Tropics”

Director: Petra Costa

Producers: Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino

Christian fundamentalism has seized political discourse in Brazil, and this clear-eyed, deeply troubling, and internationally resonant distillation examines the implications.

“Co-Existence, My Ass!”

Director: Amber Fares

Producers: Rachel Leah Jones, Amber Fares

Disillusioned with politics, Noam Shuster Eliassi pivots to the world of stand-up comedy as a means of communicating her “radical” message that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal human rights.

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

Director: Ryan White

Producers: Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro, Stef Willen

A poignant and unexpectedly funny love story about poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley facing an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit, and an unshakable partnership.

“Cover-Up”

Directors: Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus

Producers: Yoni Golijov, Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand

A chronicle of Seymour Hersh’s groundbreaking investigative journalism, exposing systemic deception within US military and intelligence agencies, blending personal narrative with an examination of institutional accountability.

“Cutting Through Rocks” (NYC Premiere)

Directors/Producers: Sara Khaki, Mohammadreza Eyni

In rural Iran, a trailblazing councilwoman empowers girls through motorcycles and activism—but when her motives are questioned, her fight against patriarchy becomes a deeply personal reckoning.

“Heightened Scrutiny”

Director: Sam Feder

Producers: Amy Scholder, Sam Feder, Paola Mendoza

As a transphobic firestorm sweeps American culture and legislatures, ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio becomes the first trans man to argue a case before the Supreme Court.

“Mistress Dispeller”

Director: Elizabeth Lo

Producers: Emma D. Miller, Elizabeth Lo, Maggie Li

Desperate to save her marriage, a woman in China hires a professional to go undercover and break up her husband’s affair.

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin” (NYC Premiere)

Directors: David Borenstein, Pasha Talankin

Producer: Helle Faber

Amid Russia’s wartime propaganda, a teacher secretly films the militarization of education, risking everything to expose the state’s manipulation of youth—and the quiet courage of those who defy it.

“My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay”

Director: Mariska Hargitay

Producers: Mariska Hargitay, Trish Adlesic

Mariska Hargitay embarks on a deeply personal journey to uncover the real Jayne Mansfield—her iconic mother—through rare footage, intimate interviews, and a search for lost memories.

“Orwell: 2+2=5”

Director: Raoul Peck

Producers: Alex Gibney, Raoul Peck, George Chignell, Nick Shumaker

A stirring depiction of the dangers of power and the fragility of so-called civilized society, told through the vision of George Orwell (1984), who just might hold the key to the world’s future.

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Director: Geeta Gandbhir

Producers: Alisa Payne, Geeta Gandbhir, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee

Raw police bodycam footage provides a shocking, clear-eyed chronicle of a neighborhood dispute’s tragic escalation in Florida, examining the deadly consequences of “stand your ground” laws and systemic racial tensions.

“Predators”

Director: David Osit

Producers: Jamie Gonçalves, Kellen Quinn, David Osit

Nearly 20 years after the NBC Dateline show To Catch a Predator went off the air in scandal, filmmaker David Osit contemplates the complicity of both host and viewer in our “society of the spectacle.”

“Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk”

Director: Sepideh Farsi

Producers: Javad Djavahery, Annie Ohayon-Dekel

A powerful act of witness and remembrance, this urgent, deeply personal documentary unfolds through video calls between filmmaker Sepideh Farsi and 25-year-old Palestinian photojournalist and poet Fatma Hassona.

“The Tale of Silyan”

Director: Tamara Kotevska

Producers: Tamara Kotevska, Jean Dakar, Anna Hashmi, Jordanco Petkovski

A magical Macedonian folktale comes to life when an unlikely savior rescues a wounded white stork, transforming both of their lives for the better.

Short List: Shorts

“All the Empty Rooms”

Director: Joshua Seftel

Producers: Joshua Seftel, Conall Jones, James Costa, Trevor Burgess

A longtime TV journalist teams up with a photographer to document empty bedrooms of children lost to gun violence, revealing spaces where grief speaks louder than statistics and memory refuses to fade.

“All the Walls Came Down”

Director: Ondi Timoner

Producers: Ondi Timoner, Eli O. Timoner, Maggie Contreras

After losing her home in the 2025 Eaton Fire, Ondi Timoner turns the camera on herself and her neighbors, revealing profound racial and economic inequities exposed by disaster descending on Altadena, California.

“Am I the Skinniest Person You’ve Ever Seen?” *

Director: Eisha Marjara

Producers: Joe Balass, Ariel Nasr

Two sisters’ pact to go on a diet together lit the spark for one sibling’s eating disorder.

“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

Directors: Brent Renaud, Craig Renaud

Producers: Juan Arredondo, Christof Putzel

After journalist Brent Renaud is killed in Ukraine, his brother completes his final report—shaping a haunting tribute to frontline storytellers who risk everything to illuminate the human cost of war.

“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

Director: Hilla Medalia

Producers: Sheila Nevins, Yael Melamede, Hilla Medalia

In Tel Aviv, silent vigils mourn Gaza’s children—absent, yet achingly present in large-scale photographs. Defying public scorn to confront a war’s toll, the activists’ quiet protests echo louder than words.

“The Devil Is Busy”

Directors: Christalyn Hampton, Geeta Gandbhir

Producers: Rose Arce, Christalyn Hampton, Amber Fares

At an Atlanta abortion clinic besieged by protesters, the director of operations, Tracy, takes on risks to safeguard staff and patients.

“Last Days on Lake Trinity”

Director/Producer: Charlotte Cooley

Faced with their beloved South Florida trailer park’s imminent closure, three single, older women band together to fight their eviction and save their community while confronting the specter of homelessness.

“Maybe It’s Just the Rain”

Director: Reina Bonta

Producers: Mel Mah, Frankie Rubio

Through home videos and voicemails, a young Filipino-American soccer player relives her team’s historic World Cup win—culminating in a return to her roots and a journey that is both personal and profound.

“Oh Yeah!”

Director/Producer: Nick Canfield

From Swiss avant-garde roots to American pop culture, two artists crafted a song that became a cultural touchstone. Exploring its legacy through archival footage and interviews reveals its enduring influence.

“Qotzuñi: People of the Lake”

Directors/Producers: Gastón Zilberman, Michael Salama

Bolivia’s Lake Poopó has evaporated, and as Qotzuñis, People of the Lake, the Uru-Murato community faces the cultural and economic consequences.

“The Reality of Hope”

Director: Joe Hunting

Producers: Joe Hunting, Max Willson

From digital dreamscapes to real-world sacrifice, a VR friendship becomes a lifeline when a New Yorker journeys to Sweden to donate a kidney—revealing tenderness within a vibrant online world.

“Songs of Black Folk”

Directors: Justin Emeka, Haley Watson

Producer: Haley Watson

Under Ramón Bryant Braxton’s direction, Black artists of all ages unite in a powerful Juneteenth celebration, bridging generations through music that honors history, resilience, and the enduring spirit of community.

“Tessitura”

Directors/Producers: Lydia Cornett, Brit Fryer

Transgender opera singers navigate and reshape the rigid boundaries of their art, intertwining personal stories with history to challenge tradition and reveal the evolutionary fluidity of voice and gender.

“Tiger”

Director: Loren Waters

Producers: Loren Waters, Dana Tiger

Haunted by the loss of her brother and father, a Muscogee Creek artist battles grief and disease to rebuild her family’s iconic T-shirt business and reclaim an artistic heritage.

“We Were the Scenery” *

Director: Christopher Radcliff

Producers: Cathy Linh Che, Jess X. Snow

As war survivors relive trauma onscreen, their home movies quietly reclaim a lost South Vietnam—challenging a mythology that made them extras in their own history.