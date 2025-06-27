‘Doctor Odyssey’ Season 2 on Ice as Cast Contracts to Return Expire

The future isn’t looking too bright for “Doctor Odyssey,” as the cast’s contracts to return are set to expire without a Season 2 greenlight from ABC.

After not receiving a spot on ABC’s primetime lineup this fall, the fate of “Doctor Odyssey” has been in flux amid ongoing creative conversations with Ryan Murphy about what a Season 2 might look like, though, with the cast’s options set to expire this coming Monday, the show certainly won’t be returning to ABC this fall.

That’s not to say that “Doctor Odyssey” is officially over, as the Joshua Jackson-led drama series could pick back up at a later time, but it’s unknown if or when that might happen.

The future of “Doctor Odyssey” has been in limbo since the spring, when the series didn’t receive a renewal nor a cancellation, and the show’s fate was further cemented when it did not appear on ABC’s upcoming schedule for the 2025-26 TV broadcast season. Instead, a spinoff series of Murphy’s “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Nashville,” will take over “Doctor Odyssey’s” previous timeslot of Thursdays at 9 p.m.

At the time of the schedule’s debut in May, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich assured TheWrap that while the show is not on the fall schedule, it hasn’t been canceled yet.

“‘Doctor Odyssey’ is not currently on our schedule. We’re continuing to have creative conversations with Ryan about what a next chapter would look like,” Erwich told TheWrap, adding that Murphy is quite busy as he prepares to launch a new season of “9-1-1” and new series “9-1-1: Nashville” on ABC as well as the legal drama series “All’s Fair” on Hulu this fall. “It’s an ongoing conversation.”

“Doctor Odyssey” stars Jackson as Max, a doctor who takes a job on a luxurious cruise ship — captained by Don Johnson’s Captain Morgan — after a brush with death. Max joins the medical team alongside Phillipa Soo’s nurse practitioner Avery Morgan and Sean Teale’s nurse Tristan Silva.