‘Doctor Odyssey’ Not Canceled Yet, Disney TV Boss Says: ‘It’s an Ongoing Conversation’

Not all hope is lost for “Doctor Odyssey,” Ryan Murphy’s whimsical cruise ship-set medical drama, whose renewal status at ABC continues to remain in limbo.

“Doctor Odyssey,” which has been the subject of ongoing creative conversations ahead of a potential renewal or cancellation, is not included on ABC’s upcoming 2025-26 schedule, but the show is not yet canceled, according to Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich.

“‘Doctor Odyssey’ is not currently on our schedule. We’re continuing to have creative conversations with Ryan about what a next chapter would look like,” Erwich told TheWrap, adding that Murphy is quite busy as he prepares to launch a new season of “9-1-1” and new series “9-1-1: Nashville” on ABC as well as legal drama series “All’s Fair” on Hulu this fall. “It’s an ongoing conversation.”

Erwich refrained from discussing whether “Doctor Odyssey” could potentially move over to become a Hulu original series, where “All’s Fair” will launch this fall. The upcoming series stars Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor and Sarah Paulson.

“We talk to Ryan all the time,” Erwich said. “He has a lot of shows across the Disney platform, so these conversations take on a variety of subjects.”

This fall, Murphy’s “9-1-1” will launch its ninth season Thursdays at 8 p.m. before the series launch of “9-1-1: Nashville,” which will debut Thursdays at 9 p.m. — taking over the timeslot “Doctor Odyssey” aired in during the 2024-25 broadcast season.

In “Doctor Odyssey,” Joshua Jackson stars as Max, who took a job as a shipboard physician after a brush with death, joining the medical team alongside Phillipa Soo’s nurse practitioner Avery Morgan and Sean Teale’s nurse Tristan Silva. Don Johnson stars as the ship’s captain.

As the broadcast networks debut their upcoming lineups for the 2025-26 schedule to advertisers during upfronts, NBC’s “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” has been left in a similar position of not yet being renewed nor canceled, with NBC progamming exec telling press a potential move to Peacock is “still being discussed.”