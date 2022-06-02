“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is headed home.

The superhero sequel, which was released May 6 in theaters and has already grossed nearly $900 million at the international box office ($376.5 million domestic), will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on June 22.

Pretty magical, huh?

The streaming release will come 47 days after the film’s opening in theaters, which is consistent with that of major 2022 blockbusters. Other studios have largely settled around 45 days as the new duration for theatrical exclusive windows.

Paramount has released all of its recent theatrical films, including “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” roughly 45 days after their theater debut, while Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” had a similar window before its release on HBO Max.

The Sam Raimi-directed film saw Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, back again) team with MCU newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to traverse the dreaded multiverse and stop a former friend-turned-foe, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). She just wants to get back to her kids … in one dimension or another. The cast of the horror-tinged super-sequel also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Equal parts sequel to the original “Doctor Strange” (from 2016) and follow-up to “WandaVision” (on Disney+) and last year’s record-breaking “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (which prominently co-starred Doctor Strange), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is full of all-star cameos and hidden Easter eggs, making it the perfect film to watch – and re-watch – on Disney+.

The streaming date was announced via a “fan thank you” video (which you can watch below). All of the other (non-Sony) MCU movies are available to stream on Disney+ now.