‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Trailer: Doctor Strange Comes Face to Face With Strange Supreme (Video)

The first trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” arrived Wednesday, and indeed, it certainly looks to be madness.

At the top of the trailer, which you can view via the video above, Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) says in a voiceover: “The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” adding cryptically, “It was the only way, but I never meant for any of this to happen.”

Fans first got a look of what’s to come in the “Doctor Strange” sequel in the post-credits scene of the newly released “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which featured most of what you see in the trailer above, including the reunion of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Strange post-“WandaVision.”

“Well, I knew sooner or later you’d show up. I made mistakes and people were hurt,” Wanda says to Stephen in a park.

But Strange says he’s not there to talk to her about the events that occurred in Westview in Disney+’s “WandaVision,” he says he wants Wanda’s help understanding the multiverse, which was briefly cracked open in “No Way Home.” But he needs more than just Wanda.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Strange is flanked in the trailer by a young girl wearing a denim jacket with a star on it. Enter: America Chavez. But it seems “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will also introduce another new character — Dark Strange.

And he sure does look an awful lot like the Doctor Strange we met in”What If…?” So, as Dark Strange tells Stephen, it appears his greatest adversary will in fact be himself.

“I’m sorry, Stephen. I hope you understand, the greatest threat to our universe is you,” Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) says in a voiceover, before Stephen comes face to face with Dark Strange himself.

“Things just got out of hand,” the twisted version of Strange says to, well, the other Strange.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters May 6.