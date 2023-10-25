‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials With David Tennant, Catherine Tate Set Winter Premiere Dates on Disney+ (Video)

Disney Branded Television and the BBC have set the premiere dates for its three upcoming “Doctor Who” 60th anniversary specials.

The specials, titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle,” will debut globally on Disney+ everywhere except in the U.K. and Ireland, where they will air on the BBC, on Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, respectively. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.

The projects will see David Tennant and Catherine Tate reunite for another adventure as the 14th Doctor and Donna Temple-Noble, respectively, coming face-to-face with a new adversary known as the Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Other new cast members include Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep and Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham, as well as returning talent Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

The specials are written by “Doctor Who” showrunner and executive producer Russell T. Davies and directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley and Chanya Button, respectively.

“Doctor Who” is the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world, spanning 60 years and winning over 100 awards. The series is produced by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios and executive produced by Davies, Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

In addition to the specials, the series will return for a new season in 2024, with Ncuti Gatwa taking control of the TARDIS as the 15th Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday. The season will also include “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton” star Jonathan Groff, who has been cast in what has been described as a key role.

Watch the trailer for the specials in the video above.