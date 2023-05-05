‘Doctor Who’ Adds Jonathan Groff to Ncuti Gatwa Season

“Doctor Who” is embracing its theatrical side. Jonathan Groff, the award-winning actor known for his work in “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton,” has joined the BBC juggernaut in what has been described as a key role.

Little is known about Groff’s upcoming role, but the actor has released a statement about joining this cast. “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T. Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!” Groff told the BBC.

“This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!” showrunner Russell T. Davies added.

The last time we saw “Doctor Who,” the sci-fi series delivered a major shock. Fans knew that BAFTA-nominated star of Netflix’s “Sex Education” Ncuti Gatwa would be portraying the new doctor. But instead of Jodie Whittaker transforming into Gatwa, the 13th Doctor regenerated into a form that looked just like the 10th Doctor. Yep, fan-favorite David Tenant is back on this wild show.

Tenant will portray the 14th Doctor during three special episodes tied to the show’s 60th anniversary. After his short return to this fandom, Gatwa will then take the sonic screwdriver from Tenant. The specials are expected to premiere in November of 2023.

At the moment, it’s unclear where Groff fits into this confusing mythology. But no matter what, he will likely be up for the challenge. Groff first became known to TV viewers in 2010 due to his role as Jesse St. James on Fox’s “Glee” – thus began his impressive and varied film and television career.

Groff has played all manner of characters, from lovable oafs, like Kristoff and Sven in Disney’s “Frozen,” to morally conflicted antiheroes, like FBI Special Agent Holden Ford in Netflix’s Emmy-nominated “Mindhunter.” The actor has also starred in HBO’s “Looking,” Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin.”

“Doctor Who” first premiered in 1963. Over the decades, it’s remained one of the most beloved series in British culture and in the sci-fi genre. The series depicts the adventures of an extraterrestrial being known as a Time Lord, who travels through space and time along with their collection of human companions. Gatwa will be the 14th actor to portray the iconic role.