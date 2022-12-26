Fans of “Doctor Who” were given a special gift on Christmas from the hit BBC sci-fi series as its prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023. A new trailer was released on Sunday, giving fans a first glimpse of what they can expect from the latest adventures of returning Doctor David Tennant.

“We wanted to give fans, friends and families a lovely little Christmas present – with a promise that 2023 will be a riot of Doctor Who goodness!,” showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement.

In addition to previously announced cast members Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney and Neil Patrick Harris, Jacqueline King will reprise her role as Donna’s mother Sylvia while Karl Collins will return as Donna’s long suffering husband, Shaun. The show will also welcome Ruth Madeley, who will be appearing as Shirley Anne Bingham.

Tennant, who will play the series’ Fourteenth Doctor in the special, starred in the show as the Tenth Doctor between 2005 and 2010. He also returned for the 50th anniversary special in 2013. In an interview with the Associated Press promoting the drama series “Litvinenko,” Tennant briefly spoke about stepping back into the Doctor’s shoes.

“There’s a slight precedent for that, old doctors showing up for five minutes here and there,” Tennant told the outlet. “But to get a proper old run around in the Converse again was more than I ever dared imagine. So, it was a treat from start to finish.”

The trio of 60th anniversary specials will air in November 2023. After that, “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the fifteenth doctor alongside his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.