A new season, regeneration and companion have arrived in “Doctor Who.” The new series – which is being packaged as a new jumping on point as the show makes the move to Disney+ – seems to be leaning into the supernatural according to the trailer as the science and reason-focused Doctor tries to make sense of it all. Alongside a new Doctor, the show also welcomed back Russell T. Davies as showrunner. He previously brought the series into the modern era serving as showrunner from 2005-2008.

The new season debuted May 10 on Disney+ and May 11 on BBC in the UK and introduced a whole new cast of heroes and villains to get familiar with. Here’s the characters to know in “Doctor Who.”

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa’s tenure as the Doctor begins in earnest with this season. He first appeared as the famed Time Lord in the 60th Anniversary special which aired in December 2023 and made history as a “bi-generation” meaning instead of replacing David Tennant’s returned 14th Doctor, the two split and both remained.

Elsewhere Gatwa played Eric in Netflix’s “Sex Education” which just wrapped up in 2023. He also played one of the Kens in “Barbie” and appeared in Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air” as Lt. Robert H. Daniels.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday – the first of the 15th Doctor’s companions. She first appeared in the 2023 Christmas special. It was previously announced that this season would be the only with Ruby as a companion.

Aside from “Doctor Who,” Gibson has appeared in over 170 episodes of long-running soap “Coronation Street” from 2019-2022 as Kelly Neelan. She also has credits on “Love, Lies, and Records” and “The Forsyte Saga.”

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Stewart for the new “Who” season. She’s the Chief Scientific Officer for UNIT, has been a common sight in many previous series of the show and has interacted with a number of the Doctor’s regenerations.

Alongside appearing in a number of “Doctor Who” episodes from 2012-present, Redgrave can also be seen in “The Beekeeper,” “Red, White, and Royal Blue,” “Howard’s End,” and “Love & Friendship.”

Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush

Bonnie Langford returns to the Whoniverse as Melanie Bush – a former companion of the Sixth Doctor played by Colin Baker. She last appeared in one of the 60th Anniversary Specials titled “The Giggle.”

Langford never strayed far from the Doctor Who franchise once she got in – offering her voice to a number of podcast series where she reprised her role as Melanie. Apart from “Doctor Who,” she’s most known for her role as Carmel Kazemi in “EastEnders.”

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Michelle Greenidge plays Carla Sunday – the adoptive mother of Ruby Sunday. She was introduced in the the 2023 Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road.”

Greenidge’s other credits include “After Life” opposite Ricky Gervais, “I May Destroy You,” “It’s a Sin,” and “Small Axe.”

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

Yasmin Finney plays Rose Noble, the daughter of former companion Donna Noble. During the 60th Anniversary Special titled “The Star Beast,” Rose managed to accept some of the regeneration energy threatening to destroy her and the two managed to safely disperse it. Her interactions with the Doctor clearly aren’t through as she’ll be back for the new season.

Finney is most known for her role as Elle Argent in Netflix’s hit series “Heartstopper.”

Indira Varma as The Duchess

Indira Varma is playing a villain in a forthcoming episode of the new season. Her character is called The Duchess but not much else is known about her now.

Varma appeared as Ellaria Sand in a number of “Game of Thrones” episodes from 2014-2017. She’s also recently cropped up in Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series and opposite Tom Cruise in “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.”

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro

Jinkx Monsoon is also playing a villain in the new season. They’ll appear in the second episode of the series titled “The Devil’s Chord” and play a powerful villain called Maestro.

Monsoon’s claim to fame first came when they won the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” They made history as the first two-time Drag Race winner after also placing first in “All Stars 7.”

Jonathan Groff as TBD

Jonathan Groff’s upcoming “Doctor Who” character is being kept under wraps but based on the provided photos seems to appear in a regency episode – perhaps the teased “Bridgerton”-esque one.

Groff has been seen all over stage and screen but might be best recognized as King George in “Hamilton,” Jesse St. James in “Glee,” starring as Holden Ford in Netflix’s “Mindhunter,” and voicing Kristoff in “Frozen.”