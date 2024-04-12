“Andor” star Varada Sethu is joining the world of “Doctor Who” in Season 2 as the newest companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor, alongside current companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

“I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole ‘Doctor Who’ family — because that is what they are — for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home,” Sethu said in a statement. “I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with. This is SO much fun!”

In addition to her standout role as Cinta Katz on “Andor,” Sethu’s other credits include “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Annika” and “Strike Back.”

Season 2, which is currently in production, will debut on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on Disney+ everywhere else it’s available in 2025.

“I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ and it’s a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS,” writer/showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement. “Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we’ve got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side–we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!”

“Doctor Who” is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. The series is executive produced by Davies alongside Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

The casting comes ahead of the Season 1 premiere of the Disney era of “Doctor Who,” titled “The Church on Ruby Road,” coming May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), as well as two all-new episodes. It’s the 14th season of the modern run of “Doctor Who,” its 40th season overall including the original 1963-1989 run.

In the U.K., “Doctor Who” begins streaming May 11 at midnight on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One later that day.

New episodes then drop weekly on Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.