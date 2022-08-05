IFC on Friday released a first look teaser of the 4th season of “Documentary Now!” — or in the show’s parody universe, the 53rd season — which finds Alexander Skarsgård as a Werner Herzog-inspired filmmaker slogging through the Russian mountains in the two-part season that premieres on IFC and AMC+ on October 9.

Skarsgård is joined by “Succession” star Nicholas Braun and August Diehl of “Inglourious Basterds” in the John Mulaney-penned ode to Herzog’s “Burden of Dreams.” Kevin Bishop, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Matthias Rimpler, and, series co-creator Fred Armisen will also star.

The new season also spoofs beloved late director Agnès Varda in “Trouver Frisson,” in which French actor Liliane Rovère stars as filmmaker Ida Leos, who is searching for “frisson,” the goosebumps that have always been her guide. Written by series producers Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady and co-directed by Micah Gardner, the episode also stars “Documentary Now!” alumni Gary Kraus.

New installments of the six-episode season will debut weekly on Wednesdays.

These new titles join the three previously announced episodes, all written by Seth Meyers:

“Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” with Cate Blanchett, Harriet Walter, and Armisen, which mashes up “3 Salons at the Seaside” and “The September Issue.”



“How They Threw Rocks” sports an all-Welsh cast of Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, John Rhys-Davies, and “What’s New Pussycat” crooner” Tom Jones as they chronicle Welsh sport of Craig Maes, also known as “Field Rock,” and the iconic 1974 bout dubbed “The Melon Sam C. Wilson) vs. The Felon (Gravelle).

Jamie Demetriou of “The Afterparty” stars and directs “My Monkey Grifter,” a take on “My Octopus Teacher” in which a filmmaker forms a deep, emotional, and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives.

“Documentary Now!” is executive produced by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Rhys Thomas, Alex Buono, John Mulaney, Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels. Once again, Thomas and Buono are the show directors with Lee Groombridge, Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady serving as producers. Alice Mathias and David Cress co-executive produce, with Eddie Michaels and Andrew Garland producing for Broadway Video and Erik Kenward serving as consulting producer.

EMU Films produced in the UK and Belgium with Jim Mooney, Michael Elliott and Wali Ullah serving as executives.