Does Batman Appear in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?’

The final chapter of the DCEU is coming to a close with “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” opening in theaters this holiday weekend.

At one point Michael Keaton shot a cameo scene for the movie, and then Ben Affleck shot a scene as well that even “Aquaman” headliner Jason Momoa posted on his social media back in July 2022.

“REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j”

Earlier this year, Momoa was asked at the TheWrap’s Sundance Studio what it was like filming scenes with Keaton’s Batman.

“I shot with a couple different Batmans, but you just don’t know what’s going on and we’ll see what the end product is,” Momoa said.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” director James Wan recently spoke out on whether the film would connect to other DCEU movies like “The Flash” or feature cameos from characters like Batman.

“The tricky thing early on was not knowing whether Aquaman would come out first or come out after [The Flash],” Wan told Entertainment Weekly. “So, we just had to be prepared. At the end of the day, the best thing I would say about this movie is that it is not connected in any way to any of those films. That’s the bottom line. [When asked if either Batman appears in the movie] That’s a ‘no comment,’ right now. You’re going to have to wait for the movie to come out.”

Does Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck’s Batman Appear in “Aquaman 2?”

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Neither Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck’s Batman appear in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Neither does any other member of the DCEU – no Flash, no Wonder Woman – appear in the film. So if you were looking for a final “Justice League” reunion in the film, it doesn’t happen. Goodbye DCEU, enter the DCU.

How is the film? In his review of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” TheWrap’s William Bibbani wrote: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is a hacked up mess, and that’s not just the editing, but boy is it also the editing. The film tediously recycles the plot of the original, with two characters switching places and another one cut out so haphazardly that it’s genuinely embarrassing and hurts the whole film.