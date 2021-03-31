After a year of pandemic lockdowns and movie theater closures, the ole USA has finally started to progress back toward a more normal status quo. Enter “Godzilla vs Kong,” which is expected to bring the box office to heights it hasn’t really seen over the past year even as it launches simultaneously on HBO Max.

And so the timing is pretty great, because “Godzilla vs Kong” is exactly the sort of movie that you want to see on the big screen. While not all the reviews agree on the film’s overall merits, there is at least one point on which most everyone is unanimous: that it’s one hell of a feast for the eyes.

“Godzilla vs Kong” is the culmination of the four-film Monsterverse from Warner Bros that began with “Godzilla” back in 2014 and continued with “Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” This is, without a doubt, a series with more potential going forward — it’s not as though the Titans go away at the end of the movie. They could keep going with these things for a while.

Also Read: The 13 Most Insane Parts of 'Godzilla Vs Kong'

With that in mind, you can’t help but wonder if, as they did with “Skull Island” and “King of the Monsters,” this one has a bonus scene during or after the credits to tease what’s coming up next. So, does “Godzilla Vs Kong” have a post-credits scene?

The answer is no, there are no extra scenes during or after the credits on “Godzilla vs Kong.”

The reason for that is simple: nobody knows if there will be any more movies like this about Godzilla or Kong or any of the other Titans, since no further sequels have yet been announced. That doesn’t mean we won’t get another one in a couple years, but as it stands now the future of the franchise is uncertain.

Also Read: The Plot of 'Godzilla vs Kong' Explained

Whatever ends up happening with the Monsterverse after “Godzilla vs Kong,” it’ll always be nice that we got these delightfully insane movies. They’re more than we deserve.