Does ‘Mortal Kombat’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

It’s been more than two decades, but the “Mortal Kombat” movie franchise is back in theaters and on HBO Max with a reboot that skews much more closely to the ultraviolence of the video game series than the PG-13 movies from the ’90s did.

The hope for Warner Bros is clearly that they want to make more of these. Joe Taslim, who plays Sub-Zero in the movie, has said he’s signed on for four more “Mortal Kombat” movies. And the movie is missing a big part of the story — the actual Mortal Kombat tournament — which presumably they plan to tackle in a future film. And while the character of Johnny Cage isn’t present here, the movie does end by teasing his imminent arrival.

All of that adds up to an easy conclusion: that we’ve probably got more “Mortal Kombat” movies on the way, because they’re clearly planning a franchise here.

The question is just whether there are any more teases once the credits begin that are worth sticking around for if you went out to a theater to watch it. Does “Mortal Kombat” feature a mid-or post-credits scene?

The answer is no, there’s not mid-credits or post-credits scene in “Mortal Kombat.” The little Johnny Cage tease, showing him on a poster at Cole’s (Lewis Tan) gym, is the only forward-looking tease we get at the end of the movie — there’s nothing else after that except for a solid 11 minutes of credits.

So, no, we’re not given any sort of glimpse as to what, if anything, Shao Kahn (Chin Han) is planning to try before the tournament. We don’t have any clue what to expect from a prospective sequel beyond the Johnny Cage showing up. That’s probably for the best, since it keeps things wide open for the creative team.

If they do come back for more, though, let’s hope they do with a bit more visual flair.