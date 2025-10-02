Doing Things Premieres New Kids’ Show ‘Juice Box Jury’ Hosted by Trey Kennedy | Exclusive

Doing Things, the media company behind the kid interview show “Recess Therapy,” is continuing to prove that kids do, in fact, say the darndest things. The company’s newest show “Juice Box Jury” premieres Thursday, TheWrap has exclusively learned, with Trey Kennedy as its host.

Each episode of “Juice Box Jury” takes a panel of children and asks them their opinions on pressing topics. New episodes will premiere Thursdays on YouTube Shorts, Instagram and TikTok.

“Our first episode is like what’s better: ‘The Godfather’ or ‘Bluey’? The hilarity ensues when, obviously, they tend to choose the latter,” Kennedy, a comedian and creator who has over 8 million followers across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, told TheWrap.

But the show won’t just be filled with softballs. The kids will also be asked harder questions, like how to solve marital problems. However, the questions will always remain kid-friendly.

“It’s just letting them run wild with their imaginations. Who knows what they’re saying next?” Kennedy explained.

Though this is Kennedy’s first time working with Doing Things, he’s been in contact with the company for years. But with “Juice Box Jury,” it made sense for the two to work together. Doing Things has a proven track record of turning funny moments from kids into viral gold. After all, “Recess Therapy” was the channel responsible for bringing the world the “It’s Corn!” kid. As for Kennedy, his content often involves skits that lovingly poke fun at his family, making him a great family-friendly fit for this show.

When TheWrap spoke to Kennedy, the team had been shooting for a couple of days. Already, he was surprised by some of his jury members.

“One kid will hardly say a word. He finally speaks, and it’s like the funniest thing said all day,” Kennedy, who is represented by Jack Reed/Millennial Entertainment, noted. “Some will become quick friends and just start roasting me. Like what’s happening here? I’m an adult. You can’t talk to me like this! But it’s those moments that are great.”

Ultimately, Kennedy just wants the kids to have a good time and hopes that people will have fun watching. “We just want to let kids be kids and give really light-hearted, hilarious moments. Hopefully, I, as a comedian, can add to that. We’ve had some great back and forth with the kids. It’s been awesome.”