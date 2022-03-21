Dolly Parton is set to star in a film based on her own novel “Run, Rose, Run,” which will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine banner.

Parton wrote “Run, Rose, Run” with James Patterson. The book debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestsellers list upon its March 7 release.

“Run, Rose, Run” is a personal story set in Nashville about a young woman who comes to country music’s capital city to pursue her music-making dreams. The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has tried desperately to hide, but the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future — and it may destroy everything she has worked for.

Parton and Patterson will produce the feature film adaptation of the novel alongside Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine president of film and television Lauren Neustadter. Ashley Strumwasser will executive produce for Hello Sunshine.

In addition to the book, Parton also released a companion album of the same name through Parton’s Butterfly Records, and it too debuted at #1 on the Current Country albums, American/Folk and Bluegrass charts. “Run, Rose, Run” the book was published by Little, Brown and Company.

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down.”

“I’m proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of ‘Run, Rose, Run’ from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” Parton said.

Up next for Hello Sunshine is the adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Something From Tiffany’s” at Amazon and a Netflix project “Your Place or Mine” that will star Witherspoon alongside Ashton Kutcher. On the series side, the company’s scripted projects include “Daisy Jones and the Six” at Amazon, “From Scratch” on Netflix, and “Surface” for Apple TV+.

Patterson’s forthcoming autobiography, “The Stories of My Life: James Patterson by James Patterson,” will be published June 6.

Parton last acted in an episode of “Grace and Frankie” and in a holiday film called “Christmas on the Square” in 2020.

Hello Sunshine is represented by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. James Patterson is represented by CAA and Williams & Connolly LLP. Dolly Parton is represented by CTK Management and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. CAA represents the book’s film rights.