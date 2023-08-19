Don Lemon shared Friday that he feels vindicated after former CNN president Chris Licht was let go from the network.

During a conversation with Kara Swisher on her podcast “Pivot,” Lemon — a former stalwart of the news network and most recently coanchor on “CNN This Morning” — opened up about his departure from CNN and the last of Licht’s reign at the company.

Lemon was ousted from CNN back in April after he made comments about Nikki Haley no longer being in her prime as a woman who is in her 50s. In June, Licht met his own demise at the network after The Atlantic published a profile story of the executive that painted him in an unfavorable light.

“Do I feel vindicated in that sense? Yes, I do,” Lemon said. “Read the story and you speak to the people who are there, and I think people get what happened. All you have to do is read The Atlantic story, read the subsequent stories that came out, and how it played out. They’re gone now.”

Lemon, who said he hasn’t watched CNN since he left, added that he also felt like he didn’t fit into CNN’s new structure and efforts as a centrist news org.

“I think the news is the news, and you don’t choose a direction, it just is,” Lemon said.

“CNN, the strategy and their content and the direction they wanted to go in, I was not a part of that,” Lemon continued. “They did not want me to be a part of that, and I think that has, from what has played out publicly as it relates to CNN, as it relates to management, and what they’re doing now, I think that it’s obvious that they didn’t want me to be a part of that. And I think that’s a real issue that happened.”