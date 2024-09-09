Donald Glover Postpones Childish Gambino Farewell Tour to ‘Focus on My Physical Health’

The multi-hyphenate entertainer made the decision in the lead-up to Sept. 15’s Emmy Awards, where he’s nominated three times for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Donald Glover at the 2024 BET Awards (BET)
Donald Glover has postponed the remaining North American stops on his Childish Gambino farewell tour to focus on his “physical health.”

“Hey everyone. Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” Glover wrote in a Monday post on X.

The singer urged fans to “hold onto [their] tickets,” assuring fans that “ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled.” He concluded by thanking his fans for “the privacy … the support [and] … the love.”

Glover’s announcement comes just a day after his Sept. 8 show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas was also postponed for matters related to Glover’s health.

“Tonight’s Childish Gambino performance at the Toyota Center in Houston is postponed due to illness,” Glover’s social media post on X read. “Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. All tickets will honored for the new show date.”

Glover was set to take the stage in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, Sept. 10, which kicked off consecutive days of performances in Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City and Phoenix. Other remaining stops on the tour in the next month include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Saint Paul and Chicago.

It’s unknown whether Glover will be in attendance at the 76th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, where the multi-hyphenate entertainer is nominated for three Emmys for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” including outstanding lead actor in a drama series, outstanding writing for a drama series and outstanding drama series.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” which Glover created alongside Francesca Sloane and stars Glover and Maya Erskine, tallied up 16 Emmy nominations this year and has already won two awards — including recognition for outstanding stunt coordination and outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Michaela Coel’s performance— at the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend.

Maya Erskine and Donald Glover in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)
