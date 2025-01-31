‘The Daily Show’ Attempts to Figure Out Who Is the Least Qualified of Trump’s Nominees | Video

“The Daily Show” stars Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic and Josh Johnson tried to figure out which of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees is the least qualified on Thursday, listing the group’s ever-increasing controversial takes.

The bit started with this week’s “Daily Show” host Michael Kosta outlining Trump’s recent moves in the White House, including blaming the tragic Washington, D.C., plane crash on DEI initiatives. He then pivoted to Trump’s cabinet picks.

“While Trump is demanding meritocracy in government, he’s trying to fill his cabinet with a whole bunch of just real f–kin’ geniuses,” Kosta said, referring to Kash Patel, who Trump nominated to lead the FBI; Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick for intelligence chief; and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for health secretary. He then let his correspondents provide more detail on the hearings.

Up first was Klepper with his take on Patel. “Patel is a conspiracy theorist who believes the 2020 election was rigged, follows QAnon and, most shockingly, thinks toddlers want to read a pop-up book about Russia-gate,” he said. “I mean, just listening to him speak gave me brain damage so much that I think listening to him speak gave me brain damage. Clearly, Kash Patel is the least qualified of all Trump’s nominees.”

“I haven’t been that uncomfortable since Klepper asked if I liked his haircut,” Lydic said, taking a dig at Klepper before weighing in on Gabbard. “She wants to be director of intelligence; have you seen her friends? Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Justin Baldoni, heartburn, upset stomach, diarrhea — it’s too much. She is clearly the least qualified Trump nominee.”

Klepper chimed back in, saying: “What are you talking about, Desi? First, my hair looks fantastic. And Tulsi was at least in Congress. She spent time in the government. The only thing Patel has spent time in is the comment section of the Pizza-gate subreddit. He’s the most unqualified.”

“No, no way. You cannot trust Tulsi with state secrets,” Lydic replied. “I wouldn’t even trust her Secret brand deodorant. CVS locks it up now because of her.”

It was then time for Johnson’s observations on RFK Jr. “Obviously, he is the least qualified candidate because he is RFK Jr. He wants to run the Department of Health and Human Services; he’s not qualified for health. He’s barely qualified for human. He’s basically a leather bag full of coughs. For someone who might be in charge of all the drugs, he acts like someone in charge of all the side effects — nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, diarrhea, Baldoni.”

Klepper came back in reiterating Patel’s strategy behind putting his Russia-gate ideologies in a book for kids. “My guy wrote a children’s book about Russia-gate,” he noted. “The only reason you write a children’s book about Russia-gate is you can’t write an adult book about Russia-gate. He used more exclamation points than a white woman’s email.”

By the end of things, Kosta asked what difference it makes, pointing out that he believes each of them aren’t qualified to lead their respective departments. However, the correspondents maintained their stances, defining their opinions by putting on glasses to appear more knowledgeable and confident.

“I don’t think any of you are qualified for this job,” he concluded.