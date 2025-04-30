Donald Trump Responds to New Articles of Impeachment in First 100 Days Speech: ‘What the Hell Did I Do?’

In a speech celebrating the first 100 days in office of his second term, President Trump responded to new articles of impeachment brought against him by asking, “What the hell did I do?” to a crowd of cheering supporters in Warren, Michigan.

In a lengthy speech streamed live on Tuesday, he referred to Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar, who filed seven articles of impeachment against him on Monday, as “this lunatic.”

Trump, who was unsuccessfully impeached twice during his first term, muttered, “Here we go again.” He stated that Democrats have “no control” over “a dumb guy like this” because “they have no confidence anymore as a party.”

Trump touted accomplishments like pulling the U.S. out of international alliances including the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as creating a new DOJ task force focused on “anti-Christian bias.”

Trump also falsely claimed that he had reduced egg prices — one of the key factors in his 2024 campaign — by more than 80%.

“Prices are coming way down,” he continued despite multiple reports from major retailers and manufacturers that they are forced to raise prices because of Trump’s unpopular tariffs. “You know, the fake news is trying to say the prices have gone up,” he said.

He praised several staunch GOP members, including top White House aide Stephen Miller and MyPillow maker Mike Lindell, but also called out a few less loyal people in the administration, including “a Fed person who’s not really doing a good job,” referring to Jerome Powell, whom he first appointed in 2017 and who was named to a second term by former President Biden in 2021. “You’re not supposed to criticize the Fed,” he said, adding, “I know much more than he does about interest rates.”

Trump criticized “grandstanding Republicans” who have sided with Democrats on certain issues. “Remember who those grandstanders were and vote them the hell out of office,” he urged the audience.

During his speech, he urged the crowd to vote for the better term to describe Biden: “Crooked Joe” got more cheers than “Sleepy Joe” from the crowd.

The president also took issue with “fake news” providing “fake polls,” saying that the 44% approval rating reported in the most recent Fox News poll was probably closer to “60 or 70%,” but accused the pollsters of speaking mostly to Democrats. Earlier on Tuesday, Miller told Fox News they needed to “fire its pollster” after the disappointing results.

The speech opened to “God Bless America” and closed with “YMCA” by The Village People.