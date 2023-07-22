Donald Trump Jr. told Megyn Kelly in an interview Friday that there’s a reason he hasn’t appeared on Fox News in nearly a year.

“I’ve been told that I’m on the blacklist,” he said, matter of factly.

The relatively quick aside came Friday in a long-form discussion between Kelly and the former president’s eldest son that spanned hot-button conservative talking points like Hunter Biden, the baggie of cocaine found in the White House earlier this month, a looming third indictment against his father, Jason Aldean and “The Sound of Freedom.”

“Are you kicked off of Fox News?” Kelly asked in a short clip posted to her “Megyn Kelly Show” YouTube channel.

“I assume so,” Trump responded. “I’ve been told that I’m on the blacklist. The last time I was on I think was like August, so almost a year ago.”

Looking back to that most recent appearance, Trump recalled that his father had not yet officially announced his reelection candidacy for 2024 and that, in a hypothetical bid against his father, he was even polling second or third behind him.

“I was like, ‘Don’t show him that poll, please. I don’t need to hear about that one. We’ll just keep that one quiet,’” he said, laughing. “They’re like, ‘No, no it’s really good.’ I was like, ‘No, no, it’s going to make things really awkward.’”

And it was at that time that “it just went dark” at Fox News.

“As you and I probably both know, there are mandates there and they make decisions and they want to control who that person is,” he continued, positing that Fox was invested in upholding alternative candidates to his father last August, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “And you saw which way they were going for quite some time. It was a fluff fest like I’ve never seen for quite a few months there.”

Trump then said that Fox “seems to be transitioning a little bit away” from that narrative, however, “because perhaps they see the inevitable and they read the tea leaves.”

“Again, they want that access to power that, unfortunately, is such a big part of today’s political process.”